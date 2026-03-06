Dave Doeren Praises Defensive Transfers Early in Spring Camp

RALEIGH — NC State added 20 transfers out of the portal throughout January and February, quietly rebuilding the roster ahead of the 2026 season with talented players loaded with experience. The traits of the group, combined with the fact that the Wolfpack isn't learning new schemes on the fly like it was in 2025 has the transfer class impressing head coach Dave Doeren.

The defensive transfers have things to prove with the Wolfpack, with many of them looking to earn starting opportunities or more sizable roles for the first time in their collegiate careers. NC State attacked nearly every position group in the transfer portal, looking for both proven players and untapped talent in need of a chance to see the field.

Watch Doeren's spring football availability

Standout transfers early in camp

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren reacts on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The defensive side of the ball saw the most overhaul during the transfer process. Massive amounts of production left NC State, with linebacker Caden Fordham on the way out alongside defensive back Devon Marshall and the edge rusher tandem of Cian Slone and Sabastian Harsh. The Wolfpack staff targeted experienced players to replace some of that production as quickly as possible.

"Harvey Dyson is a guy... Nine sacks last year and played against really good competition. Played against SEC competition at times. ... You can see his ability. He's a very natural pass rusher and that's what we were hoping we'd get from him," Doeren said. "(Raul Aguirre) is a really experienced linebacker. ... DaKaari Nelson, same thing. ... King Mack has played a lot of football, very mature."

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack linebacker Caden Fordham (1) celebrates a down during the first half of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Replacing Fordham was always going to be the biggest challenge. The veteran linebacker returned from a knee injury in 2025 and led the Wolfpack defense with 143 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions. Aguirre and Nelson joined a group of young returners trying to recreate that production in the aggregate.

"Fordham was like the alpha of the defense, so you don't want to just have a young guy in there," Doeren said. "You want to have some guys that have had to be on that platform before and then you've got guys coming back that have gotten better."

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren walks his team out on the field against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

With some new faces, there's still a learning curve, but Doeren admitted the Wolfpack is well ahead of schedule when it comes to installing the schemes during the spring compared to the 2025 offseason. That stems from a combination of talented returners and the experience NC State added out of the transfer portal, who fit defensive coordinator DJ Eliot's scheme much better.

