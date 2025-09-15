Wolfpack Men’s Soccer Stay Unbeaten in Stunning Fashion
NC State men’s soccer (6-0-1) has continued its impressive start to the season. The team hasn’t given up a goal yet in the 2025 season, notching six straight shutouts. The Wolfpack’s most recent shutout was against Florida Atlantic University, in a 2-0 win.
Goalkeeper Logan Erb has totaled six games with six shutouts, making NC State one of four schools in the NCAA, and the last one in the ACC, to give up a goal this season. Erb had a crucial slave against the Owls in the 63rd minute that was followed up with another shot that rocketed over the crossbar.
The first half against the Owls was scoreless, but Tyler Caton, just two minutes into the second half, served a corner-kick that found Nikola Markovic’s head, leading to the first goal of the match for NC State.
In the 76th minute, the Wolfpack scored their second goal of the night thanks to Taig Healy crossing a ball in from the left side that Markovic directed to Donovan Phillip in who scored, leading to the 2-0 win for NC State.
In the most anticipated matchup of the early season against North Carolina, the Wolfpack played in front of a record-breaking crowd of over 5,000 fans. The fans who weren’t able to enter the stadium had to watch through the gates, while others stood on top of the parking deck.
NC State had a lead for a moment when Aidan Payne scored in the 25th minute, but it was called back due to an offside. Phillip and Healdy led the way for the NC State offensive, totaling four and seven shots, respectively. Payne, Drew Lovelace and Max Ogawa all got their names in the stat book, all putting up shots as well.
At the end of it all, North Carolina’s goalkeeper had to make seven saves to keep the Wolfpack from scoring.
Even without the win, the Wolfpack still held off its opponent, and to this day, Erb’s shutout streak is still ongoing as previously mentioned.
The next matchup that NC State will compete in is against William & Mary on Sept. 16. in Raleigh. While holding several shutout victories this season, the Wolfpack must not get complacent.
