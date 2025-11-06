NC State Stays Confident After Missing Top-25 Recruit
While NC State was the first hat Jasiah Jervis picked up, he ultimately wound up taking his talents to Michigan State. Tom Izzo edged out Will Wade in a recruitment battle that has been going on for quite some time.
In the end, the Wolfpack fell just short. Jervis would've been a huge addition to their team, as there's no guarantee they will be getting either of the five stars who are visiting with them.
Jervis, a 6'4'' 190-pound shooting guard, was the No. 4 player in the state of New York. He currently plays for Archbishop Stepinac, where he climbed up the ranks this season. When all was said and done, he was Rivals' No. 22 overall player in the Class of 2026.
Jervis Chooses MSU Over NC State
Jervis, who was joined by his family at the commitment table, had all four hats laid out. His decision came down to the Wolfpack, Spartans, and then Tennessee and Pittsburgh. In the end, Izzo proved to be a superior recruiter as he took Jervis away from Wade.
- "I chose Michigan State because it felt like a family as soon as I got on campus," Jervis told Rivals. During his commitment video, he picked up NC State's hat first before putting it back on the table. He would later do this with all four hats before taking off his jacket to reveal a Spartans shirt.
In that very moment, Wolfpack fans realized these recruiting battles can't always go their way. NC State had been lights out in recent months, pulling in top recruits from wherever they so chose. Now, Jervis's commitment sheds a new light on the harsh reality of college basketball.
NC State's Class of 2026
While Jervis would've been a huge boost to their class, Wade has already put together a stellar group for next season. It's far too early to tell how is team is going to fare in 2025, but NC State knows they have some highly rated recruits on the way.
Small forward Cole Cloer was Wade's biggest get for the Class of '26. Somehow, NC State emerged at the last minute to land Cloer's commitment. He was a Top 30 recruit in the nation, sharing a similar ranking to Jervis. At this point, the team is still waiting on Deron Rippey Jr. and Dylan Mingo.
