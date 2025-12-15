NC State Hosts Elite 2027 Shooting Guard on Visit

Although NC State did not secure its first-ranked win of the 2025-2026 season on Saturday, falling 77-76 to Kansas in a devastating overtime loss, the Wolfpack and head coach Will Wade were able to use the game to help them on the recruiting trail.

The Wolpack hosted several prospects on campus in Raleigh for their game against the Jayhawks, including a four-star 2027 shooting guard.

Elite 2027 Guard Visits NC State

According to The Wolfpackers’ Noah Fleischman , NC State hosted several prospects on campus for its game against Kansas. There were three 2028 recruits present: three-star power forward Chaase Smith, three-star guard Micah Gunter, and three-star small forward Bill Stanfield, but the most important visitor was a 2027 prospect.

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Tre Holloman (5) high fives forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) and forward Darrion Williams (1) during the second half of the game against UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Jordan Page, a four-star shooting guard from Broughton High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, was in attendance for NC State’s loss on Saturday.

Page has been a priority for the Wolpack throughout his recruitment, and hosting him on campus for a game, even with the loss to Kansas, should boost the program's standing in his recruitment.

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish and NC State Wolfpack logos on the scoreboard before the matchup at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The 6’4” shooting guard is currently rated as a consensus four-star in the 2027 class, but his rating is expected to rise to five stars as the cycle progresses. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 11 overall player nationally, the No. 3 shooting guard, and the No. 1 prospect from North Carolina.

The Raleigh native has shown mutual interest in NC State since the Wolfpack offered him in June and is expected to take several more visits with the program before making a decision.

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade looks on before the first half of the game against UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Along with NC State, Page is being pursued by Duke, Georgetown, and North Carolina. Visits are one of the most effective ways for a program to stand out to and connect with a prospect, so even though the Wolfpack lost to Kansas on Saturday, they likely made significant progress with the four-star shooting guard.

According to Rivals’ recruiting prediction machine, NC State is currently the front-runner in Page’s recruitment, with the site giving them a 30.8% chance of landing him. While that doesn’t necessarily carry much weight, it at least shows that he’s genuinely considering the Wolfpack.

As a 2027 prospect, Page still has a long way to go before making a decision, but NC State has already established itself as a strong contender in his recruitment.

It will be interesting to see if they can maintain their position with him as his recruitment continues, but hosting him for a visit on Saturday was definitely a wise move for the Wolfpack.

Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.