NC State Hosts Elite 2028 Small Forward
The No. 25-ranked NC State Wolfpack made sure to make the most out of their first four games at home. They scored 85+ points in all four games, improving to 4-0 with their latest win over VCU. Not only did they put on a show for the fans in attendance, but they were focused on a key visitor as well.
Class of 2028 small forward Aaron Parker was in attendance on Nov 17. NC State took care of business, 85-79, as Parker sat and watched a school very close to home do their thing.
Parker currently plays for Southeast Raleigh in Raleigh, NC. He received an offer from Texas A&M on October 27, so the Wolfpack knows they better get to work if they want to land a Top-100 player in the Class of 2028.
Aaron Parker's Unofficial Visit
Currently, 247Sports has Parker listed as the No. 82 overall-ranked player in the Class of 2028. Seeing as he doesn't graduate for another few years, he has plenty of time to get that ranking up. At this point, he's the No. 6 player in North Carolina.
- Parker told HoopSeen North Carolina's Justin Byerly, "The atmosphere was amazing good fans, good cheerleaders and everything. It was great being around the team all the players are cool and they made me feel welcome.”
Parker made sure to visit the Lenovo Center as it's the last time NC State will be playing at home until December 6. Now, they're busy preparing for the Southwest Maui Invitational as well as a Top-25 showdown at No. 22 Auburn. After that, they return home for a pair of games against UNC Asheville and Liberty before hosting No. 24 Kansas.
NC State's Relentless Pursuit
Will Wade might just be the best thing to ever happen to this NC State basketball program. 247Sports Charlie Gribble credits GM Andrew Slater as well, because without Slater, the vast majority of these visits wouldn't be taking place. While Wolfpack fans would love to put all of their attention into a player like Deron Rippey Jr., it's important to look ahead to the future with players like Parker.
Parker stands 6'6'', 180 pounds, and lists himself as a combo guard. Cory Smith acknowledges that this was the third Top-100 in-state visit already this season, showing just how much effort Slater and company are putting into landing players that usually Duke or UNC would get with ease.
