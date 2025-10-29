Class of 2026 No. 1 PG Set To Visit NC State
Looking ahead to the weekend, NC State fans have a lot more to be excited about. The Wolfpack are set to take on No. 8 Georgia Tech in a massive football game, but they now know that the No. 1 point guard in the Class of 2026, Dylan Mingo, will be on his official visit.
Mingo is listed as the No. 5 overall prospect in the Class of '26. His visit with the Wolfpack will be the seventh of his recruiting journey as he looks to continue narrowing down his options.
Head coach Will Wade has a few days to prepare before he goes all-out in an attempt to land Mingo. While he knows that Mingo isn't committing this weekend, this visit could go a long way in terms of bringing one of the top players in next year's class to NC State.
Mingo Praises NC State
Standing 6'5'' 190 pounds, Mingo currently plays for Long Island Lutheran High School. The Glen Head, NY, native has had a busy past few months. After taking visits with UConn, Washington, Miami, Alabama, Penn State, and Baylor, NC State is the next on his list.
"Will Wade is standing out for me," Mingo said. "Will Wade is a great coach. I mean, he won at McNeese, and I pretty much say it all, but he develops players and he wins and he gets them to the next level.”
When speaking to Rivals about what he's looking for in the team he chooses, the answer was simple, "Pretty much winning. I want to go to a winning program. A place where I can develop, play through mistakes, and a coach that trusted me and believes in me.”
Mingo's Commitment Timeline
As it stands, Mingo is looking to announce his commitment "Sometime between November 20th and December 5th." He added, "I could go after, but that's the goal."
With that being the goal, NC State knows it'll only have one chance to make an impression. Wade is up against stiff competition, but his Class of 2026 could certainly use a player of Mingo's caliber. Landing No. 27-ranked Cole Cloer was step one, but Mingo could be the definitive recruit that sets Wade apart.
Trevon Carter-Givens is the Wolfpack's other Class of 2026 commit. Both of Wade's commits are four-star players, with Carter-Givens falling slightly outside of the Top 100 players. With a small forward and center already committed, one can only imagine what the addition of point guard Mingo would do to next year's squad.
