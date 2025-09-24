Wolfpack Men’s Soccer Makes History, In Recent Poll
History made. New heights reached. North Carolina State men’s soccer head coach Marc Hubbard is in the history books in Raleigh. NC State men’s soccer achieved No. 1 in the United Soccer Coaches poll, earning its highest-ever ranking for the third time this season.
The team is undefeated, sitting at 7-0-1, having its best start since the 1985 season. The Wolfpack is the only remaining team in the NCAA to not give up a goal to an opponent. Before the season, the best ranking the team had in the poll was eighth; now it’s changed.
Players are getting recognition, too
It’s not only the poll that highlighted the team, but the ACC players of the week awards as well.
Forward Donavan Phillip earned the ACC Offensive Player of the Week award after scoring six goals in two games. He continued his strong performance this season, scoring four goals in 25 minutes against William & Mary and two against Boston College. Phillip currently leads the NCAA in scoring with 12 total goals.
Goalkeeper Logan Erb won ACC Defensive Player of the Week after he collected two saves against William & Mary and four saves against Boston College, earning two more shutouts this year. Erb is up to eight consecutive shutouts, ensuring the Wolfpack is the only team in the country to not allow a goal. It’s the second ACC Defensive Player of the Week award for Erb.
Last time on the field
In their last win, the Wolfpack bested Boston College 2-0. Phillip led the team to a victory with his two goals in the match – those two would be the only ones scored all night. Midfielder Justin McLean served a cross in the 29th minute to connect with Phillip to initially take the lead.
Phillip scored his second goal in the 70th minute, assisted by forward Aidan Payne, who retaliated a cross to him off a shot from midfield, Taig Healy. Healy’s shot was deflected.
The Wolfpack led every statistical category against Boston College except for fouls, in which the Eagles led 18-11 and saves, being tied at 4-4.
Up next
NC State boasts its No. 1 ranking for the first time on Sept. 26 against Pittsburgh.
