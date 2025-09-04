NC State Men's Soccer Climbs to New Heights Under Hubbard
The Marc Hubbard show is fully underway in Raleigh. Hubbard is the NC State men's soccer head coach. The men’s soccer program has taken off so far in the 2025 season, with its highest ranking under Hubbard and the highest in the program's entirety, dating back to 1996.
In the second release of the 2025 regular season United Soccer Coaches Poll, NC State improves to No. 5 in the country.
It’s the first time in the history of the United Soccer Coaches poll that NC State men’s soccer landed in the top five of the NCAA. The program’s previous best was eighth in the country, achieved last week, and also in 2018.
The team is off to a 3-0 start with wins over Queens, Wofford and Florida International. The team has averaged 25.3 shots a game, 3.33 goals per game and 3 assists a game throughout the first three matches of the season.
Hubbard took over the program after the conclusion of the 2023 season. He previously led New Hampshire to seven straight NCAA Tournament appearances since 2017. In his first season at the helm of the Wolfpack program, Hubbard continued his New Hampshire success and led the Wolfpack to one of their most successful seasons in 30 years.
In the first seven games, NC State had its best start to the season since 1992, with a record of 5-0-2. His team finished the season with 10 wins and was ranked in the USCP for the first time since 2019, climbing up to the No. 12 team in the country.
The team finished conference play with its best record (3-3-2) in the ACC since 2017.
Now the team is starting the 2025 season with the same momentum carried over from the end of 2024. It’ll have to keep up this momentum as Conference play won’t be easy.
The ACC has a total of seven teams in the poll with No. 1 Stanford, No. 3 Clemson, No. 5 NC State, No. 7 Wake Forest, No. 8 Virginia Tech, No. 10 Pittsburgh and No. 14 Duke.
NC State’s next match will be on Sept. 5, as the Wolfpack will host North Carolina looking to continue its strong start to the 2025 season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.