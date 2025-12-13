Healy Continues Impressive Tournament Run in College Cup Semifinal

CARY, N.C. — When Marc Hubbard signed on to become the head coach of NC State men's soccer after the 2023 season, he didn't go to Raleigh alone. He brought a young, promising midfielder who spent two years with him at New Hampshire by the name of Taig Healy.

That decision paid off in Friday's 2-1 win over Saint Louis, a historic collegiate soccer power, in the College Cup semifinals, as the pair led NC State to its first-ever National Championship appearance. Healy even netted a goal in the victory, which ultimately decided the game in favor of the Wolfpack.

Trusting his coach

When Hubbard opted to leave New Hampshire for the Wolfpack, Healy faced a difficult decision. He could've stayed in the Northeast with the program his coach built up. He opted to follow Hubbard and be a part of his rebuild at NC State, with hopes of building upon a promising sophomore season in which he earned the coach's trust.

"I talked to a lot of people about the decision, a bunch of my old club coaches, my family," Healy said after the Wolfpack's win. "And I think the ACC was just the place to be, so going with (Hubbard), knowing the system we had played... Gave me confidence it was the right thing to do and I had seen how he could recruit at UNH, so I knew it wouldn't be a problem at NC State."

After a solid junior year in his first season with the Wolfpack, Healy returned for one last run with his coach. It was the right decision, as he earned first team All-ACC honors and was named to the All-South Region second team after starting in 20 of 21 games in 2025. He found his scoring stride when the NCAA Tournament began, scoring three of his four goals, including Friday's, in the event.

"Something coach said a couple of weeks ago, kind of the fighting mentality that any game could be the last and I think I've taken my game up another level," Healy said. "... Anytime I've been rewarded for doing defensive work, usually a good thing happens with the ball."

Healy believed he was close to scoring more goals throughout the season, but the luck just wasn't there. His teammate and the fellow goalscorer from the semifinal win, star forward Donavan Phillip, kept his faith in the midfielder. His confidence never wavered and because of that, the pair celebrated with each other, knowing they were minutes away from doing something nobody else wearing a Wolfpack uniform had done.

"When he scored the header, I was screaming 'No way, Taig!' while I was running to the corner," Phillip said. "It's good to see him turn up in the Tournament. Like he said, all year he was so close to finishing... It's actually really nice to see that he's finally getting those and I know his confidence is really high."

Nobody knows Healy as a player better than Hubbard at this point. He spent four seasons developing him into the weapon he is now. As for how he's changed, the coach was honest after the win, even at the expense, jokingly, of his star midfielder.

"Less pouty moments out there," Hubbard began. "He still has a little bit of that flare, that something special where he can create something out of nothing... He still believes in himself and he was talking about the defensive work, so that was really nice to hear... He's had chances all year and he just hung in there... He's just that kind of player and person."

