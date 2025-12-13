NC State Defeats Saint Louis, Advances to College Cup Final

CARY, N.C. — For the first time in the NCAA Tournament, NC State did not score in the first 10 minutes of a game. It took the Wolfpack longer than it’s normally accustomed to taking over games, but it finally broke through and defeated Saint Louis 2-1, winning the semifinal round of the College Cup.

NC State is set to face the Washington Huskies in Monday’s National Championship match, right back in Cary. After braving the cold weather with temperatures dipping as low as 30 degrees, the Wolfpack fans were rewarded for making the short trip down the road from Raleigh. They’ll get to make one more drive to watch NC State compete for the biggest trophy of all.

Scoreless 45

Dec 12, 2025; Cary, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward/midfielder Drew Lovelace (22) shoots as Saint Louis Billikens midfielder Drake Fournier (19) and defender JC Cortez (5) defend in the first half at First Horizon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The first half held plenty of opportunities for the Pack. However, things became somewhat disjointed, as the officiating dominated the game more than any other aspect in the first 45 minutes. NC State was whistled for 10 fouls, including a couple that provided Saint Louis with chances to attack via set pieces, but the Wolfpack defense stood tall.

From a shooting standpoint, the Pack controlled things early on. NC State attempted eight shots in the first half, with only one being on target. That attempt came from star forward Donavan Phillip. The Wolfpack’s best chance at breaking the scoreless tie in the half came with just around 10 minutes to play. After a corner kick from defender Riley Moloney, the ball bounced throughout in the box, but never found the back of the net.

NC State forces a save at the near post! 🫨#MCollegeCup x 🎥 ESPNU / @PackMensSoccer pic.twitter.com/XWL3QKL8ap — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) December 13, 2025

The officiating clearly frustrated NC State throughout the opening half. Even head coach Marc Hubbard found himself riding the fourth official as his team committed foul after foul, many of which appeared to be physical plays on the ball rather than blatant transgressions worthy of the whistle. Nonetheless, the Pack was forced to adapt to the situation.

A march to the Final

FINAL - NC State defeats Saint Louis 2-1 to advance to the College Cup Final against Washington for a chance at a National Championship trophy.



It will be the first appearance in the Final for the program @WolfpackOnSI pic.twitter.com/MzO0LbmZeZ — Tucker Sennett (@SennettTucker) December 13, 2025

NC State got two more chances early in the second half. Drew Lovelace first attempted a deep shot from outside the box that had the power, but flew just to the right of the net. Shortly after. Ibrahim Conde fired another shot toward the left side of the Saint Louis goal, but keeper Jeremi Abonnel was able to slide and make a diving stop, forcing another Wolfpack corner kick. Nothing came of the latest set piece by the Pack, but the team was on the attack.

After a foul just outside the SLU box, NC State had yet another chance for a set piece goal. Defender Nikola Markovic received a brilliant pass after he made a nice run behind the Billiken defense, but his header ended up being off target and floating over the the top bar. NC State’s press forced Saint Louis to play in its own half for nearly all of the first 15 minutes of the second half.

The Wolfpack had a golden opportunity to break the tie after SLU was called for a handball in the box. Lovelace stepped up to take the penalty, but Abonnel made another impressive save to his left, maintaining the scoreless tie with just under a half hour left in the game.

THAT MAN DONOVAN PHILLIP PUTS THE TEAM ON HIS BACK WITH AN ELITE HEADER! WOLFPACK FINDS THE LEAD 💥#MCollegeCup x 🎥 ESPNU / @PackMensSoccer pic.twitter.com/tboQ6wRtsl — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) December 13, 2025

With just 21 minutes left, NC State finally broke down the Saint Louis wall. Phillip positioned himself firmly in front of Abonnel after checking back into the game after an extended rest. A high-arching ball came in toward Phillip, who propelled himself in the air and placed a header just into the left side of the net for a goal to break the tie.

The Wolfpack added another goal quickly after the first. Riley Moloney attacked from the side of the box before firing in a cross to the middle that found midfielder Taig Healy, who smashed it home to give NC State a two-goal advantage.

TAIG HEALY IS MEAN WITH THE FINISH 🙂‍↕️ Pack attack in full force! #MCollegeCup x 🎥 ESPNU / @PackMensSoccer pic.twitter.com/ZDWdaIbS5r — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) December 13, 2025

The Billekins wouldn't go quietly, though. SLU earned a penalty with just under 10 minutes to play, and defender Quinten Blair blasted a penalty goal by Wolfpack goalkeeper Logan Erb to cut the deficit in half. NC State's defense was put to the test down the stretch, as Saint Louis threw everything it had at Erb and the back line.

NC State did just enough in the end, earning its place in the Wolfpack history books, making the first championship appearance in program history. The final will be played Monday at 7 P.M. right back in Cary.

