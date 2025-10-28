Holloman, McNeil, Copeland Discuss Exciting Exhibition Win Over South Carolina
GREENSBORO — In front of a raucous crowd of Wolfpack fans eager to watch Will Wade's unofficial first game as head coach of NC State, sophomore guard Paul McNeil drilled a game-winning three and took down South Carolina 88-86.
While the win won't go in the record books, Wade's class of exciting transfers, including Tre Holloman and Quadir Copeland, showed up and showed out, helping the Pack come back and win the game.
Copeland, Holloman and the game's hero, McNeil, all spoke to the media after the latter was carried off the court by his teammates for his clutch moment.
Selection of Quotes from the Trio
Copeland on his confidence in Paul McNeil to take and make the final shot of the game
- "Man, what? That’s P2. The man shoots 70 percent in practice. That was a no-brainer. We had all the confidence. When I went into the second half, you could ask him, too. I told him, “I don't need you to make four threes. I need you to shoot eight.”
- "We know what kind of shooter he is. We know what kind of player he is and he’s not a person where you've got to build his confidence. He already had confidence. He had an off shooting night in the first half and he still kept shooting. At the end of the day, he's going to go guns blazing and we’re going to have his back."
McNeil on Wade having the confidence to give him the final shot of the game
- "It’s just being confident. I’m a very confident person. We all had conversations with me just having the ball at the end of possessions. Even though I had a tough first half of the second half, he still trusted me. The ball was in my hands, so I had to make the shot. That’s all I was thinking: “Just make the shot, and go home.”
- "It felt good, though. That move, that's my go-to move that I work on every day, Monday through Sunday. I work on that same move and it feels good."
McNeil on South Carolina freshman guard Eli Ellis going for 23 points
- "He's a great player, man, I knew him since my AAU days. When he get it going, he get it going, you know. He's a freshman, but he don't play like a freshman. I'm giving my props to him, he's a great player with a great program."
Holloman on playing in front of NC State fans for the first time
- "They were loud when they needed to be. We just fed off of their energy and that just got us going. So, November 3, we're going to be in the Lenovo Center, so that should be a good, nice, hype game."
Holloman on coming from a winning program in Michigan State
- "Coming from a winning program, you just know what the tendencies are to win. I was just trying to bring that to my team and just be that leader and be that point guard for our time. My man (Copeland) always tells me he's my partner in crime. I just feed off of that and I try to get my teammates involved."
