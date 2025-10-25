All Wolfpack

NC State vs. Pitt Live Game Thread

NC State (4-3, 1-2 ACC) is back for another road matchup, this time against Pitt (5-2, 3-1 ACC).

Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) looks on prior to the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) looks on prior to the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
NC State is back from the open date with a hunger to turn the season around and go 5-0 the rest of the way. The first step in achieving that goal is another road matchup, this time against the Pitt Panthers.

Pitt enters the matchup riding a three-game winning streak. All three of the Panther wins have come since head coach Pat Narduzzi and his staff made the decision to bench quarterback Eli Holstein in favor of true freshman Mason Heintschel. However, Narduzzi has never beaten Doeren as the Pitt coach.

NC State will need to be on point and finally find a way to play complementary football, as Pitt boasts the nation's eighth-best run defense in terms of yards allowed.

The game is set to kick off on ACC Network at 3:30 P.M. EST at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren with his team prepare to run out prior to the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
