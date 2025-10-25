NC State vs. Pitt Live Game Thread
NC State is back from the open date with a hunger to turn the season around and go 5-0 the rest of the way. The first step in achieving that goal is another road matchup, this time against the Pitt Panthers.
Pitt enters the matchup riding a three-game winning streak. All three of the Panther wins have come since head coach Pat Narduzzi and his staff made the decision to bench quarterback Eli Holstein in favor of true freshman Mason Heintschel. However, Narduzzi has never beaten Doeren as the Pitt coach.
NC State will need to be on point and finally find a way to play complementary football, as Pitt boasts the nation's eighth-best run defense in terms of yards allowed.
The game is set to kick off on ACC Network at 3:30 P.M. EST at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.