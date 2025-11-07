All Wolfpack

NC State Shakes Up ACC Power Rankings With Statement Win

How far did the Wolfpack climb with the win over a ranked Georgia Tech team?

Tucker Sennett

Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann (12) catches a pass against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Omar Daniels (9) during the first quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
/ Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
RALEIGH — After being irrelevant in the conference through most of the last six weeks, NC State emerged as the ACC's biggest disruptor at a rather inopportune time for commissioner Jim Phillips.

The Wolfpack's win over undefeated Georgia Tech likely killed the ACC's hopes of being a two-bid league in the upcoming College Football Playoff. While NC State has long been out of the hunt for an ACC title, head coach Dave Doeren kept his program hungry by firing his team up for the opportunity to play spoiler over the last four weeks of the season.

After a few weeks without significant turmoil, NC State's win and a few other upsets blew the ACC standings up. Now, the power structure of the conference is murkier than ever, with several teams now in play for the ACC Championship and the lone Playoff berth. Where does NC State land on the latest power rankings?

ACC Power Rankings

17. Boston College (1-8, 0-5 ACC)

Bill O'Brien
Sep 27, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien on the sideline during the second half against the California Golden Bears at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Bill O'Brien's second year at the helm has been a disaster. The Eagles hung in there with Notre Dame last week, but the promise of the 2024 season is way in the rearview. Now, the head coach is calling out members of the media as he searches for his first ACC win.

16. Syracuse (3-6, 1-5 ACC)

Syracus
Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Joseph Filardi (13) runs out of the pocket in the fourth quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Syracuse started a lacrosse player at quarterback in last week's home loss to North Carolina. That should tell you everything you need to know about Fran Brown's program since losing Steve Angeli to a season-ending injury.

15. North Carolina (3-5, 1-3 ACC)

Bill Belichick
Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Belichick finally quieted the storm around his program and won his first ACC game. It did come against Syracuse's lacrosse experiment on a Friday night, but the Tar Heels looked improved, particularly defensively, over the last three games. With a forgiving schedule the rest of the way, a win streak could send Belichick bowling in his first season.

14. Stanford (3-6, 2-4 ACC)

Frank Reich
Nov 1, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Frank Reich during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

Stanford has been more competitive than many would've expected and has two wins in conference play. What the Cardinal lacks is steady quarterback play, but with Andrew Luck in the general manager position, the program has a person who knows what kind of signal caller needed to take the next step in the coming years.

13. Cal (5-4, 2-3 ACC)

Justin Wilcox
Oct 24, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox before the game at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

The state of Virginia has taken its toll on Justin Wilcox's Golden Bears. Virginia Tech and UVA both took down Cal in back-to-back weeks. Freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele continues to impress, but keeping him might prove difficult.

12. Virginia Tech (3-6, 2-3 ACC)

Phillip Montgomery
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies coach Phillip Montgomery looks on before the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

While still a long way from where they want to be as a program, the Hokies looked like a renewed team after Philip Montgomery took over several weeks ago. The interim coach led the Hokies to a pair of conference wins.

11. Wake Forest (5-3, 2-3 ACC)

Wake Fores
Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Deshawn Purdie (5) throws a pass during warmups before the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

A blowout loss at Florida State cooled the Jake Dickert hype train a little bit, but the Demon Deacons remain the biggest surprise in the conference. Wake Forest is just one win away from bowl eligibility in Dickert's first season at the helm and has winnable games still on the schedule.

10. Clemson (3-5, 2-4 ACC)

Dabo Swinney
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney talks to an official Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Duke Blue Devils at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The turnaround never came for the Tigers and the program stooped to a new low in Saturday's Duke loss. The defense, which entered the season touted as one of the best in the nation, allowed 46 points to Duke. Three wins for a bowl game might be hard to come by looking at the rest of the schedule.

9. Florida State (4-4, 1-4 ACC)

Mike Norvel
Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

A blowout win over Wake Forest won't repair the trauma felt by Seminole fans after 10 straight ACC losses spanning over two seasons, including one to a lowly Stanford team. Florida State looked more like it did early in the year when it took down Alabama, but Mike Norvell's team remains far from the top of the conference with a 1-4 record in ACC play.

8. Miami (6-2, 2-2 ACC)

Mario Cristoba
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal works with his players before the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Here they are again in November. After looking like one of the nation's most complete teams through the first two months of the season, Miami has plummeted over the last three games. The loss to SMU cost the Hurricanes a chance at the ACC title and will likely keep them out of the College Football Playoff once again.

7. NC State (5-4, 2-3 ACC)

CJ Bailey
Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

When Dave Doeren needed his offense the most, it showed up and dominated. Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey lived up to the potential many felt he had throughout the season, throwing for over 300 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Even without two key players in Hollywood Smothers and Justin Joly, the offense scored 48 points on Georgia Tech.

Bowl eligibility looked like a difficult task after the Pitt loss, but the win over the Yellow Jackets has the Pack back in the mix to play in December. Bailey will get an opportunity to shine in a homecoming game against Miami, as he hails from South Florida.

6. SMU (6-3, 4-1 ACC)

Rhett Lashlee
Oct 18, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs head coach Rhett Lashlee talks with Southern Methodist University offensive lineman Savion Byrd (54) on the sidelines against the Clemson Tigers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Ken Ruinard-GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

SMU appears to be here to stay, as head coach Rhett Lashlee signed a contract extension and beat Miami on the same weekend. While the Mustangs finally lost an ACC game, they remain in the mix to return to the conference title.

5. Duke (5-3, 4-1 ACC)

Darian Mensah
Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) yells to the sideline Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Blue Devils went to Death Valley and got a massive victory over the Tigers. Other than a potential win-and-in game against Virginia for an ACC Championship berth, the Blue Devils have a fairly easy schedule the rest of the way. Can Manny Diaz, Darian Mensah and Co. capitalize and finish with one of the most successful seasons in program history?

4. Pitt (7-2, 5-1 ACC)

Mason Heintsche
Nov 1, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) warms up before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

Picking between Duke and Pitt was difficult, but the Panthers look reborn since handing the reins over to freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel. Pitt went out west and picked up another win over Stanford. Pat Narduzzi has his team firmly in the playoff conversation if he can get a few more wins down the stretch.

3. Louisville (7-1, 4-1 ACC)

Jeff Brohm
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm looks on before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

The Cardinals deserved to be second on the list, but the loss of running back Isaac Brown for an extended period of time throws a wrench into the playoff hopes in Louisville. Still, Jeff Brohm's team looks like one of the best in the conference and holds a win over Miami.

2. Georgia Tech (8-1, 5-1 ACC)

Haynes King
Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for the Yellow Jackets, Haynes King can't play on both sides of the ball. The quarterback threw for over 400 yards and ran for another 100, but the Georgia Tech defense completely collapsed against CJ Bailey and the Wolfpack. A path still exists for Brent Key and his team, but now a win over Georgia looks even more important.

1. Virginia (8-1, 5-0 ACC)

Kam Robinson
Nov 1, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) runs back a California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele pass for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

This Virginia team should be called the 'Cardiac Cavaliers,' as every game induces some form of heart palpitation. Tony Elliott's squad has been a revelation and was chosen by the CFP Committee as the most likely representative from the ACC in the first bracket reveal. Virginia will have to pass more tests, including one against Pitt, in the last four weeks.

The Cavaliers and Georgia Tech have combined for two losses. Who beat them? Dave Doeren and the NC State Wolfpack.

