Anderson Returns at the Right Moment for Wolfpack vs. Pitt
RALEIGH — NC State scored just one touchdown in the 36-7 loss to Notre Dame, coming courtesy of sophomore wideout Terrell Anderson, the Wolfpack's top receiver. However, Anderson's performance was cut short, as he left the game early with an injury and could not return.
The Wolfpack's passing offense was anemic to begin with, but losing Anderson proved to be a major hit for sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey and the receiver corps.
Following the loss, NC State took a week off with an open date on the schedule, offering the sophomore wide receiver much-needed to time to recover. With a road trip to Pitt on deck this weekend, Anderson is back and ready to help the Wolfpack get back to winning.
Anderson's Recovery
While his injury was never specified after the game, Anderson said that his rehab went well and he used the bye week to heal. When he spoke to the media Tuesday, the wideout still sported the green non-contact jersey, but said he was a full participant in practice.
"I was really just focusing on getting my body back together. My shoulder," Anderson said. "Doing a lot of rehab and just learning, watching film, getting new installs."
Anderson's official status will be clear when the ACC injury report is released later in the week, but he seems to be trending towards a return.
Some Serious Confidence
When you rack up 445 receiving yards and four touchdowns in seven games, you earn the right to be a little confident. Anderson isn't afraid of anyone and certainly didn't shy away from expressing his feelings about Pitt's defense.
"They got a regular defense," Anderson said with a smile. "They play zone. I don't think they trust their DBs like that, so they'll be far back. I think it's going to be a lot open zones for us to catch the ball and make plays."
Anderson also discussed his transition to the team's punt returner. After a prolific high school career as both a receiver and return man, he thought his days fielding punts were over. However, things changed for NC State and the Wolfpack needed a dynamic turn man. When asked if he thought that was a skill of his, he had another confident response.
"How good was I? I don't know, ask Google how good I was," he said.
The Wolfpack will be thrilled to have Anderson back for the Pitt matchup. The wideout himself seems hungrier than ever to prove he's the alpha of NC State's dynamic receiving room.
