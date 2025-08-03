NC State Volleyball to Celebrate 50th Anniversary in 2025 Season
North Carolina State is preparing to celebrate a remarkable achievement in its athletics program. The year 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of volleyball for the Wolfpack. The program became a varsity sport in 1975, and since then, the program hasn't been a disappointment.
The program achieved over 800 wins, 47 All-ACC selections, 26 winning seasons, four All-Americans, four NCAA tournament appearances and one ACC championship. The first weekend of October is set to be NC State's Alumni weekend, where it'll serve as a reunion for players and staff members throughout the last 50 years.
During the 2025 season, the team plans to release "Then and Now of Pack Volleyball," which will be media-released on the team account. It'll showcase current first-year head coach Megan Wargo-Kearney, as she sits down to talk with the most successful coach in the program's history, Pat Hieschler, the 1987 ACC Player of the Year, Volire Tisdale, and four-time All-ACC honoree, Melissa Evans.
The group of remarkable Wolfpack volleyball players and coaches will go over how much the game has truly changed over the years, and reminisce about the program's early years and how it's transformed today.
Along with the video series, accounts will highlight alums on the team's media platforms throughout the season to showcase the numerous accomplishments, stories and memories in the last half century.
Last season, the Wolfpack went (16-13, 11-9 ACC) in 2024. The team made an NCAA tournament appearance, but lost to the No. 6-ranked Florida Gators in the first round 3-0. As 2025 approaches, the program will be led by Wargo-Kearney, entering her sixth season with the Wolfpack. She was announced as head coach by Director of Athletics, Boo Corrigan, on Dec. 10, 2024.
"I'm very excited to watch Megan [Wargo-Kearney] step into the head coach role," Corrigan said. "She has been a vital part of our team's success and is an exceptional leader and recruiter."
Wargo-Kearney certainly understands the ins and outs of recruiting. Before leading the program, she was a part of the Wolfpack's recruiting department. Specifically, the recruiting coordinator, she joined the team in 2020 after four seasons in a similar role at Arkansas.
It's certainly night and day when you look at how she's shaped this program in the past six seasons. Last season, the program made its fourth NCAA tournament bid in school history, and some may say it'll be poetic to make the year of the 50th celebration the fifth appearance in school history.
The program encourages fans to use the hashtag #PackVball50 on social media throughout this next season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.