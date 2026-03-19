NC State Forward Earns All-American Recognition

RALEIGH — As NC State women's basketball prepares to open up the NCAA Tournament with a rematch against 10-seed Tennessee, one member of the team earned yet another honor for her work during the 2025-26 season. Junior forward Khamil Pierre, already a unanimous First-Team All-ACC player, received Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention honors.

The Vanderbilt transfer arrived at NC State and instantly became one of the most productive members of the roster. Alongside junior guard Zoe Brooks, she helped the Wolfpack to another 20-win season under coach Wes Moore. While the year was full of ups and downs, Pierre was one of the few constants for the Wolfpack that Moore could rely on for the most part in terms of production.

More on Pierre's monster season

Notre Dame guard Cassandre Prosper (8) defends a shot attempt by NC State forward Khamil Pierre (12) during an NCAA women's basketball game at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pierre became the 13th different member of the NC State program to earn AP All-American recognition in some way, shape, or form. Since Moore took over the program 13 years ago, many of those All-Americans have passed through Raleigh. Pierre quickly established herself as one of the most productive players in NC State history, becoming a double-double machine.

Before the start of the NCAA Tournament, Pierre racked up 21 double-doubles, good for second in program history and the most since Khadijah Whittington during the 2007-08 season for the Wolfpack. When the team struggled, it always felt like Pierre was there to come up with a big basket or rebound. There were larger issues for the program that Pierre couldn't overcome, but she battled throughout the regular season and the ACC Tournament to keep her team in the fight.

Some more recognition for KP 👏



📰 https://t.co/Mbv6pPEuKs pic.twitter.com/N4b47HFTsq — NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 18, 2026

Heading into the Round of 64 matchup against Tennessee, Pierre is averaging 16.8 points, 12 rebounds and just over a steal per game. She's been highly efficient in scoring the basketball as well, shooting a blistering 52.6% from the field in her 30 starts for the Wolfpack. Her 360 total rebounds are the third-most in NC State program history.

Without Pierre, it's hard to envision just where the Wolfpack would be at this point of the season. Without her rebounding and scoring prowess, NC State would lack consistency in the post and a true scorer outside the guard position. Now, the team needs everything Pierre has to offer if it wants to make a run through the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Moore is just two years removed from a trip to the Final Four with the Wolfpack, but a return seems like a lot to ask for.