Hawaii vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds, Key Player to Watch for NCAA Tournament 1st Round

The Arkansas Razorbacks got hot at the right time, winning the SEC Tournament and earning themselves a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Now, they'll take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors out of the Big West in the Round of 64. Hawaii was right alongside UC Irvine as one of the top teams in the Big West all season long, but then they bested the Anteaters in the conference final. The Rainbow Warriors boast one of the best defensive lineups in the country, but is that enough to upset the red-hot Razorbacks? The question I'm here to answer.

Hawaii vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Hawaii +15.5 (-120)

Arkansas -15.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Hawaii +860

Arkansas -1600

Total

OVER 160.5 (-105)

UNDER 160.5 (-115)

Hawaii vs. Arkansas How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 19

Game Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): TBS

Hawaii Record: 24-8

Arkansas Record: 26-8

Hawaii vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Hawaii is 4-2 ATS in its last six games

The OVER is 5-2 in Hawaii's last seven games

Arkansas is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games

The OVER is 7-2 in Arkansas' last nine games

Arkansas is 8-0 straight up in its last eight games as a favorite

Hawaii vs. Arkansas Best Prop Bet

Darius Acuff Jr. UNDER 6.5 Assists (-117) via Caesars

Darius Acuff Jr. is a one-man wrecking crew for the Arkansas Razorbacks, and he was named SEC Player of the Year for good reason. Not only is he averaging 22.9 points per game, but he's also averaging 6.5 assists. Believe it or not, this is a perfect spot to fade his assist number and take the UNDER 6.5.

Hawaii plays a unique style of defense. It's a man-on-man strategy that forces its opponents to play iso-ball. As a result, it's hard to get much rhythm passing the ball against them, which has led to them allowing the fewest assists per game in all of college basketball at just 9.5. That style of defense is going to do wonders for Acuff's points total, but his total assists is going to suffer.

Hawaii vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick

It's time to respect the Big West. Hawaii is one of the best defensive teams in the country, ranking eighth in defensive efficiency and 22nd in opponent two-point field goal percentage. That's going to be a huge advantage against an Arkansas team that ranks 202nd in defensive efficiency while also having one of the highest two-point shot rates in the country.

It's not rare to see a team that went on a dark horse run to win their conference tournament to fall short early in the NCAA Tournament. The Razorbacks would fit that bill after going on an unlikely run to win the SEC.

Hawaii is my favorite upset pick in the Round of 64. Take the points if you want, but I'm calling my shot.

Pick: Hawaii +860

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