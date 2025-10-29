Zoe Brooks and Zam Jones Land on Major Award Watchlists
RALEIGH — Much of NC State women's basketball's potential success hinges on the development and breakout of its backcourt. The two key figures in those spots are Zoe Brooks and Zam Jones, both returning contributors from the 2025 Sweet 16 run.
Both Brooks and Jones landed on prestigious national award watchlists before the 2025-26 season. Brooks was tabbed for the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year top 20, while Jones joined the top 20 for the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year list.
Brooks' Accolades
Before news of the Lieberman nod came out, Brooks already made waves when she made the 2025 ACC Preseason Team. Due to the departures of major contributors from a season ago, Brooks instantly became the team's top offensive option.
As a sophomore, Brooks averaged 14.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game on her way to first team All-ACC honors. She also won the ACC's Most Improved Player award for her efforts.
After an uncharacteristic offensive performance against High Point in the Wolfpack's opening scrimmage, Brooks looked like a reborn player in the exhibition against No. 10 Maryland. The point guard was challenged by her head coach, Wes Moore, after she made just one field goal against High Point and she delivered in a major way.
Brooks finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and five steals in the impressive win for the Wolfpack. Her performance boosted the confidence of a young team heading into a grueling non-conference campaign.
Jones' Accolades
In her freshman season, Jones didn't have as large a role as she's expected to in the 2025-26 campaign for the Wolfpack. She showed enough that the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame recognized her as a potential breakout shooting guard as a sophomore, however.
A year ago, she played in 30 games for the Pack and averaged 7.1 points and 1.5 assists per game. She proved to be an incredibly valuable scoring threat off the bench for Moore, finishing in double figures on 10 different occasions.
In the recent exhibition win over Maryland, Jones finished with 10 points, four assists, three rebounds and a steal. She looked strong offensively against High Point as well, scoring 12 and dishing out five assists in 34 minutes.
If Brooks and Jones can take major steps as leaders of the Wolfpack, the team should be highly competitive in a loaded ACC.
Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.