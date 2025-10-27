Observations From NC State's Exhibition Win Over No. 10 Maryland
GREENSBORO — NC State looked like a completely different team just over a week after squeezing out a home exhibition win over High Point. Wes Moore and the Wolfpack took over in the fourth quarter over No. 10 Maryland, downing the Terrapins 83-75.
While the win won't go in the record books, beating a top-10 team should give Moore some confidence headed into the regular season. Several key players, including Zoe Brooks and Tilda Trygger, continued to show improved form.
A Resurgence for Brooks
After she had a poor performance in the Wolfpack's opening exhibition against High Point, Moore challenged Zoe Brooks to step up into her increased role. The veteran guard responded in a major way against the nation's No. 10 overall program.
Brooks showcased her crafty ball-handling ability and strength throughout the first half and went to the locker room with 10 points and six rebounds. She finished the game with 20 points and seven boards.
No play encapsulated her change in form better than a basket in the third quarter. Brooks gave up the ball and found herself in the corner while Zam Jones held the ball at the top of the key. The duo made eye contact and Brooks snuck behind the defense with a backdoor cut and drew the contact during a made layup for an and-one opportunity.
Depth Showing Up
The Wolfpack wasn't overly reliant on Brooks and Trygger in Sunday's exhibition. Vanderbilt transfer Khamil Pierre emerged as another offensive option. Her ability to operate inside looked different from Trygger's, as she worked with a combo of finesse and strength to score 16 points. Pierre fouled out in the fourth quarter.
Devyn Quigley, a player Moore deliberated over as a potential starter, came off the bench and established herself as the team's sharpshooter. The combination of her and Qadence Samuels provides the Wolfpack with a devastating pair of perimeter options.
The Fourth Quarter Battle
NC State's offense failed to keep pace with UMD early in the fourth quarter. The Pack suffered a two-minute scoring drought as the Terrapins extended their lead to six points. The Pack wouldn't go quietly, however.
Moore's squad ramped up the physicality with Trygger in the low post and took the lead with just over three minutes left on the back of a 6-0 run. The guards continually attacked the paint and got to the free-throw line down the stretch, applying pressure to a frustrated Terrapin defense. With essentially a home crowd in the building, NC State gained some confidence and energy for the final three minutes.
Brooks finished her impressive performance with a pair of layups through traffic to put the Wolfpack up seven. The fourth quarter defensive effort was particularly improved from the first exhibition. Maryland was unable to score for over four minutes.
A Proving Ground
NC State has one of the more challenging non-conference schedules in the country, with several ranked opponents on deck. The opportunity to play the 10th-ranked Terrapins helped Moore see how his team measures up against the top-flight competition his team is due to face over the next two months.
The Wolfpack will return to First Horizon Coliseum in a little over a week for another ranked matchup, this time to open the regular season. Moore's team will take on No. 8 Tennessee, one of the nation's most consistent women's programs.
Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.