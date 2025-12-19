Doeren Discusses Caden Fordham's Journey to National Recognition

RALEIGH — NC State linebacker Caden Fordham continued to earn national recognition for his remarkable comeback season in 2025, landing on the Sporting News All-American second team on Wednesday. The veteran linebacker came back from a gruesome knee injury suffered in a midseason practice in 2024 and proved himself as one of the nation's best tacklers throughout 2025.

While his journey isn't over yet, as the Wolfpack prepares to face Memphis in Friday's Gasparilla Bowl matchup, the end is near. Fordham already earned the respect of former Wolfpack linebackers like Isaiah Moore, one of his current coaches, Payton Wilson and Drake Thomas, but now, got the credit from his head coach, Dave Doeren, for his incredible efforts during the year.

Doeren praises Fordham

Clearly, Fordham's impact was deemed significant. Over the last two weeks, he earned nods as a first-team All-ACC honoree and a third-team Associated Press All-American, among other honors from various outlets like the Sporting News. He became the first linebacker to earn All-American status since Payton Wilson in 2023.

"I couldn't be happier for Caden and it's what you hope for," Doeren said about his linebacker. "He had all the aspirations kind of just dissipate when that injury happened in his head. 'How am I going to reach my goals? How am I going to accomplish the things I came here to do?'"

Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11), linebacker Caden Fordham (1), wide receiver Keenan Jackson (8) and offensive lineman Jr. Anthony Carter (75) walk out for the coin toss prior to the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Fordham was the first to admit his self-confidence and medical confidence in the integrity of his knee reached low points, but he battled back with admirable persistence. It took him a few games to regain the strength and feel he started to show in 2024 before the injury, but once he flipped a switch mentally, he was off.

"To his credit, and our training room and our weight room, he did all the right things," Doeren said. "He came back and had one hell of a season, a season to remember... Caden has done everything he can do to make his last season memorable."

Oct 5, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Caden Fordham (10) looks on prior to the first half of the game against Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Toughness isn't optional in the eyes of Doeren and anyone involved in the NC State football program. Nobody embodied that spirit on the field more than Fordham in 2025, making his comeback even more rewarding for those around him.

"I'm really happy for him, proud of him, obviously," Doeren began. "It's awesome when you have a guy that means so much to your team, your program, to go through such a tough thing and come out of it on the other side, the way he has."

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.