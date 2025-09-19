NC State Women's Soccer Secure First ACC Win of Season
North Carolina Men’s soccer reached new heights by being ranked No. 2 in the most recent United Soccer Coaches Poll, earning a new program-best for the second time this year. The impact Marc Hubbard has had is certainly being felt.
For NC State’s women's soccer, it’s been a slightly more challenging season. Gary Higgins is in his first year at the helm, and the team currently sits at 2-6-2 (1-1 ACC), picking up its first ACC win most recently against SMU (6-3-1, 0-1-1 ACC).
Recapping the Wolfpack’s first ACC win
The opening half was dominated by great goalkeeping play. SMU controlled the match early on, having a 6-1 shot advantage before halftime. Wolfpack goalkeeper Oliva Pratapas stood tall, stopping all three of the Mustang’s shots on the goal, keeping the match scoreless for the opening 45 minutes.
Five minutes into the second half, NC State was able to break through. Manu Nakata slipped a pass into the right side of the box, where Jade Bordeleau was able to score her fourth goal of the year, leading the team. Mary Frances Symmes picked up her first collegiate assist on the play, and from there, NC State was able to tighten up its back line, stalling SMU’s attack.
The Mustangs were able to manage seven second-half attempts, but only two tested Pratapas, who finished the game with a clean sheet, having four saves overall. It’s her third shutout in the last four outings.
The team marked a couple of milestones for NC State. It was the team’s first ACC road win in years, going back to 2022 at Clemson. Bordealagu’s goal was the 10th of her career, solidifying herself as the most consistent scorer on the Wolfpack. Nakata recorded her second assist of the season, while Symees earned her first of her career.
For Higgins, the win means a little bit more than a normal result. It was his second victory as NC State’s head coach and his third win over SMU. The win improved the Wolfpack's all-time record against the Mustangs to 5-2-0.
Now NC State will try to build off the momentum when it returns home on Sept 21, for its annual Mental Health Match. The Wolfpack will host No. 7 Florida State in the match.
