Wolfpack Women’s Soccer Set for National Spotlight Under New HC
ESPN announced this week that it will present over 1,980 women's college soccer matches across multiple platforms during the 2025 season this fall. Some of the networks include ESPNU, SEC Network and ACC Network.
NC State will be featured in three of these nationally televised games. All televised matchups will be against opponents who reached the 2024 College Cup, so there will be good competition for them throughout.
The Wolfpack's first national appearance will be on Thursday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m., where they'll host Wake Forest at Dail Soccer Field in Raleigh.
Later in the month, the Wolfpack will play their last two nationally-televised games. First up is another home match against Duke on Sunday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. The regular season will close with a televised game in a match on the road against the defending champs in No. 1 North Carolina on Thursday, Oct. 30, at 8 p.m.
Every game on an ESPN platform will be available to stream in the ESPN app and ACC Network Extra. All home matches that aren't on a linear broadcast will be streamed on ACCNX.
The Wolfpack are coming off a disappointing 2024 season in which they went (4-10-4, 1-6-3 ACC), leaving much to be desired from the program.
To accomplish those goals, NC State Director of Athletics, Boo Corrigan, hired a new head coach for the women's soccer program in Gary Higgins.
Higgins has seen success at all of his stops within his coaching journey. Higgins, who most recently was at the helm of East Carolina, a program in which he led to its first conference title in its 30-year existence.
In 2024, the Pirates went 10-4-7, helping them earn the American Athletic Conference title and advancing to an NCAA tournament for the first time in program history.
"I am very excited about the future of Wolfpack Women's Soccer under Gary Higgins' leadership," said Corrigan. "He rose to the top of our candidate pool not only because he is an excellent coach and winner, but because of the passion and energy he brings to the role."
The passion and energy are something this Wolfpack program can use, and hopefully, Higgins can revitalize a program desperately needing it.
