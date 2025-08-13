Wolfpack Women’s Hoops Lands 2026 Class’ First Commit in Four-Sport Star
NC State women’s basketball landed a commitment from forward Annsley Trivette. Women’s basketball coach Wes Moore lands his first commitment for the 2026 recruiting cycle. She’s from Abingdon, Virginia, giving her commitment to the Wolfpack on Aug. 11.
She comes in at 6-foot-2 and averaged 20 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.8 blocks, earning her way to being named Virginia’s Class 3 Player of the Year as a junior.
Trivette is a four-sport athlete, playing volleyball, shotput, discus and soccer at the high school level. It didn’t stop her from dominating as a basketball player, as in her first three seasons, she’s already scored 1,722 points with over 700 rebounds.
On top of it all, Trivette participated in the Under Armour Next AAU circuit, averaging 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists with the West Virginia Thunder.
Along with being the Class 3 Player of the Year, she won the Class 3 2025 state titles in shot put and discus, breaking a 1985 school record with a 131-foot, 9-inch toss in the spring.
She was heavily recruited by other Division I programs, holding almost two dozen before picking NC State. She took official visits to James Madison, Virginia, and Wake Forest.
Trivette is the first player for the Wolfpack’s 2026 recruiting class, with a quiet transfer portal for NC State this past offseason. The 2026 class may become crucial as ever for the Wolfpacks’ future.
The team is coming off a Sweet 16 loss to LSU in the most recent NCAA tournament. It’s not the only loss the team has to overcome; NC State also lost guard Saniya Rivers to the WNBA draft. Rivers was selected eighth overall by the Connecticut Suns. She averaged 9.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists last season for NC State.
NC State recently revealed its opponents for the non-conference schedule. Its opponents' 2024-25 NET ranking of 73.6, with four of the teams being 2025 NCAA Tournament squads who ended their seasons either in the Elite Eight or Sweet 16 and finished inside the top 15 in the AP Poll.
Some highlights include the Wolfpack's season opener against Tennessee on Nov. 4, USC on Nov. 9, and a rematch against TCU on Nov. 16.
