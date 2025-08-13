Wolfpack Women’s Hoops Lands 2026 Class’ First Commit in Four-Sport Star

NC State picked up a commitment from Abingdon (Va.) F Annsley Trivette.



The 2025 Virginia Class 3 State Player of the Year averaged 20.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.8 steals as a junior.



