Wolfpack Assistant Coach Glad to be Back in Raleigh
The third time is the charm for North Carolina State women's assistant basketball coach Simon Harris.
Harris started his third stint as a Wolfpack assistant coach on Wednesday due to Brittany Morris leaving to take a job at Louisville.
Harris spent three seasons as an assistant under Wes Moore. After three stints at three different schools, Harris is going to be roaming the sideline at Reynolds Coliseum this season.
"Man, it's really true what they say, 'You don't know what you've got until it's gone,'" Harris said to 247Sports.
"You really don't realize how much you miss it until you're back. Going through those conversations with Wes [Moore] again and realizing I had a chance to be at NC State again was incredible, man. It's so awesome to be able to get back in the fold and be with somebody that you respect and love so much like Wes."
In his second year under Moore, Harris helped the Wolfpack win its first ACC Championship since 1991 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down. The Wolfpack were on their way to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed.
This was something Harris will never forget.
"Man, I just remember hoping we were going to be a one seed, then the season was over," Harris said. "Wes and I had actually gone up to Ohio to visit two players to keep things rolling in recruiting. Then, on the way back to North Carolina, we found out everything was shut down."
Harris and Moore have been together for many accomplishments. They made it to a Sweet 16 and also won an ACC title in 2019-2020. There was also a 21-game winning streak.
"We're excited to bring a member of the Wolfpack family back home," Moore said of Harris. "Simon brings a lot of Power Four experience, including a previous stint here with our program, which will allow him to hit the ground running. As a former athlete at NC State himself, he will also be a good resource for our student-athletes as they look to excel on the court and in the classroom."
Harris' ties to NC State still run deep despite being gone for five seasons. He now gets to rejoin the staff with Moore, Ashley Williams and Nikki West. He said the program's foundation is on more solid footing this time around,
"It's kind of dope being able to see what NC State has become under Wes in these last few years," Harris said. "Seeing players like [James and Rivers] go on to the WNBA gives us another blueprint we can use in recruiting and developing. Them getting to see their journey come to fruition after doing so much for State is a blessing."
Harris can't wait to get started at NCSU for the third time.
"Now we need to figure out how we can sustain it, how we can make it better and keep sticking to coach Moore's vision and execute that. I can't wait to be a part of all of it again."