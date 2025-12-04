Wolfpack Drops Another Non-Conference Game in ACC/SEC Women's Challenge

In a game NC State absolutely needed for both morale and its resume, the Wolfpack suffered from yet another late-game collapse, losing to No. 9 Oklahoma 103-98 in overtime of the ACC/SEC Challenge.

The Sooner took over in the fourth quarter and the overtime period despite the Wolfpack maintaining a lead throughout most of the second and third quarters. The loss sinks the Wolfpack to 5-4 on the season and marks the third loss to a ranked opponent in the 2025-26 campaign for head coach Wes Moore and NC State.

Grueling fourth quarter

Mar 28, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Tilda Trygger (18) shoots during the first half of a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game against the LSU Lady Tigers at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

NC State went into the fourth quarter with a five-point cushion, but a back-and-forth battle in the final 10 minutes took its toll on the Wolfpack. The Pack led through much of the quarter, but crumbled with just over a minute to play, while the Sooners went on a 6-0 run to regain a one-point lead.

Oklahoma’s defense frustrated the Wolfpack enough the final frame that it once again couldn’t identify a true go-to option, something which plagued NC State in its prior three losses. Junior guard Zoe Brooks tried to make things happen, but Oklahoma’s size forced to overdribble on key possessions.

The scoring droughts that plagued the Wolfpack throughout the first eight games appeared in the most important quarter of the game. However, sophomore forward Tilda Trygger was fouled on a key rebound with 40 seconds left in the game and was sent to the line, where she tied the game. After several missed opportunities, the game moved into overtime.

Brooks battles to the end

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Zoe Brooks (35) calls for a time out against the Southern California Trojans during the fourth quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

At times during the first few weeks of the season, Brooks looked to be struggling with the burden of being the top option for NC State. The veteran guard showed no such struggles against the Sooners, matching their star guard, freshman Aaliyah Chavez, throughout most of the game.

Brooks knew she needed to set the tone right away and came out with an aggressive mindset. She scored eight points in the first quarter, driving right into the teeth of the Sooner defense time and time again. She showed no fear against Oklahoma center Raegan Beers and utilized her unique mix of speed and strength to navigate the driving lanes.

OOHHHH... AWWWW



AND 1 ZO!!! pic.twitter.com/nXKhCB7oWO — NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) December 4, 2025

As the game became more of a shootout in the fourth quarter, the battle between Brooks and Chavez continued to escalate. The Wolfpack guard’s highlight of the game came near the middle of the quarter, as she dropped Chavez near the baseline with a smooth crossover and rattled home the short-corner jumper to preserve NC State’s lead temporarily.

Brooks finished the game with a season-high 26 points, three rebounds and an assist, completing one of her best performances of the year. However, Brooks fouled out in overtime with an offensive foul. Chavez continued her impressive start to the year, scoring 33 points.

One dominant quarter

Right place right time for TT and she gets 3 out of it 😇 pic.twitter.com/F8VFip1aXh — NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) December 4, 2025

The Wolfpack made its run in the second quarter, outpacing the Sooners 24-15 in that 10-minute segment of the game. While the guards carried the load for much of the game, it was sophomore forward Tilda Trygger and Pierre who took control in the second quarter.

Trygger scored seven of her 18 points in that quarter, while Pierre added eight of her 19. The team shot 50% from the field, making 11-of-22 attempts from the field in the second. The most unique part of the Wolfpack’s impressive run through the quarter was the fact that it shot 0-of-5 from 3-point range, so Moore’s group abandoned the three and attacked with more consistency and success.

Final Word

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore reacts to a play against the Southern California Trojans during the second quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Moore’s short rotation was effective but clearly ran out of steam in the final 15 minutes of the game. Pierra and Trygger both failed to rebound efficiently, while Beers and Sooner forward Sahara Williams began to take over on the glass. Trygger fouled out in overtime, compounding the issue.

The Wolfpack is now out of opportunities to prove itself in the non-conference portion of the season, with just one unranked non-conference opponent, Seton Hall, left on the schedule. Now, NC State must survive in a chaotic ACC to have a chance at postseason glory. The Wolfpack will host the Pirates on Sunday.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.