Two NC State Players Earn Preseason All-ACC Honors
Predicted to finish second in the ACC, NC State earned itself a No. 9 ranking in the preseason AP Top 25. Head Coach Wes Moore set up an extremely difficult non-conference schedule for the Wolfpack, one he hopes will pay dividends come tournament time.
With 25 first-place votes, only Duke received more than the Wolfpack. The Blue Devils were ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25, just slightly ahead of NC State. With those two teams being the ones to beat in the ACC, Moore has a pair of dominant players who were recently recognized.
The NC State Vote Getters
Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo received an overwhelming 56 first-place votes in the Preseason All-ACC Team. A few players received one first-place vote, but NC State's Zoe Brooks found herself tied with Tajianna Roberts of Louisville for the second-most behind Hidalgo.
Other than Brooks, Khamil Pierre was also named to the preseason All-ACC Team. To no surprise, both Brooks and Pierre are projected to be in Moore's starting lineup. According to ESPN, they'll be joined by Zamareya Jones, Tilda Trygger, and Destiny Lunan.
Lunan is the lone high school player set to make an immediate impact with the team. Moore's ability to recruit the No. 65 player in the ESPN Top 100 left him with a big decision to make. Lunan, who will be joined by the likes of Brooks and Pierre, has a chance to do some damage in her freshman season.
The addition of Pierre is one of the main reasons the Wolfpack received its No. 9 ranking. Standing 6'2'', the Vanderbilt transfer is the lone transfer to make Moore's starting five. Last year, Pierre averaged 20.4 points per game and 9.6 rebounds per game.
The Arizona native closed in on a double-double as a sophomore, something that only a select few can accomplish. Now, as a junior, Pierre will look to build on her incredible numbers.
As for Brooks, she must fill the void of Aziaha James. James, who led the team with 17.9 points per game, graduated after a stellar four years with the Wolfpack.
Now, Brooks will look to cause even more chaos in her third season with the team. Together with Pierre, this could be one of the nation's top duos.
NC State will begin its season on November 9 against No. 18 USC. Three of their first seven games are played at a neutral site, but the other four are at home, including a key showdown against No. 17 TCU.
