Two NC State Players Earn Preseason All-ACC Honors

A pair of NC State women's basketball players are set to make quite the impact in the ACC.

Jordon Lawrenz

Apr 5, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Zoe Brooks (35) dribbles the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks guard Raven Johnson (25) in the semifinals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Zoe Brooks (35) dribbles the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks guard Raven Johnson (25) in the semifinals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Predicted to finish second in the ACC, NC State earned itself a No. 9 ranking in the preseason AP Top 25. Head Coach Wes Moore set up an extremely difficult non-conference schedule for the Wolfpack, one he hopes will pay dividends come tournament time.

Oct 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina State head coach Wes Moore answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

With 25 first-place votes, only Duke received more than the Wolfpack. The Blue Devils were ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25, just slightly ahead of NC State. With those two teams being the ones to beat in the ACC, Moore has a pair of dominant players who were recently recognized.

The NC State Vote Getters

Oct 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina State head coach Wes Moore answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images

Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo received an overwhelming 56 first-place votes in the Preseason All-ACC Team. A few players received one first-place vote, but NC State's Zoe Brooks found herself tied with Tajianna Roberts of Louisville for the second-most behind Hidalgo.

Other than Brooks, Khamil Pierre was also named to the preseason All-ACC Team. To no surprise, both Brooks and Pierre are projected to be in Moore's starting lineup. According to ESPN, they'll be joined by Zamareya Jones, Tilda Trygger, and Destiny Lunan.

Khamil Pierr
Mar 6, 2025; Greenville, SC, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Khamil Pierre (12) celebrates a three against the Tennessee Lady Vols during the first half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Lunan is the lone high school player set to make an immediate impact with the team. Moore's ability to recruit the No. 65 player in the ESPN Top 100 left him with a big decision to make. Lunan, who will be joined by the likes of Brooks and Pierre, has a chance to do some damage in her freshman season.

The addition of Pierre is one of the main reasons the Wolfpack received its No. 9 ranking. Standing 6'2'', the Vanderbilt transfer is the lone transfer to make Moore's starting five. Last year, Pierre averaged 20.4 points per game and 9.6 rebounds per game.

Oct 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina State player Zoe Brooks answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

The Arizona native closed in on a double-double as a sophomore, something that only a select few can accomplish. Now, as a junior, Pierre will look to build on her incredible numbers.

As for Brooks, she must fill the void of Aziaha James. James, who led the team with 17.9 points per game, graduated after a stellar four years with the Wolfpack.

Mar 28, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Zoe Brooks (35) shoots against LSU Lady Tigers forward Aneesah Morrow (24) during the second half of a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

Now, Brooks will look to cause even more chaos in her third season with the team. Together with Pierre, this could be one of the nation's top duos.

NC State will begin its season on November 9 against No. 18 USC. Three of their first seven games are played at a neutral site, but the other four are at home, including a key showdown against No. 17 TCU.

Mar 6, 2025; Greenville, SC, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Khamil Pierre (12) charges into Tennessee Lady Vols forward Zee Spearman (11) during the second half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

