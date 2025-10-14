Where NC State Women’s Basketball Ranks in the First AP Top 25
RALEIGH — NC State women's basketball will enter the 2025-26 season as the nation's No. 9 overall team. Head coach Wes Moore and the Wolfpack are coming off of a Sweet 16 berth, looking to build on the foundation of young players in the program.
The Wolfpack will be among the most competitive teams in the ACC and Moore wants nothing less than a return to the Final Four for the second time since he took over the program in 2013. The path through conference play won't be easy though, as a handful of other ACC teams are looking equally talented, if not better, than Moore's young squad.
Breaking Down the Poll
The Wolfpack were viewed as one of the best teams in the ACC by the voters, but not the top squad in the conference. That title went to Kara Lawson's No. 7 Duke Blue Devils, who enter the season with lofty expectations after reaching the Elite Eight a season ago. The Pack also ranked second in the preseason ACC poll, voted on during ACC Tipoff.
Moore's team was flanked by Triangle rivals in the poll, as North Carolina came just two spots behind the Pack at No. 11. The Tar Heels, led by coach Courtney Banghart, enter the season fresh off a trip to the Sweet 16 in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Five ACC programs made the preseason top 25, with the other two schools being Notre Dame and Louisville.
The Schedule
During ACC Tipoff, Moore joked about the difficulties of the non-conference schedule. Putting the humor aside, the early-season slate for the Wolfpack is very daunting.
NC State is set to open the season against No. 8 Tennessee in the Ro Greensboro Invitational Nov. 4. That will be the first of four matchups against currently ranked teams. The Pack will take on No. 18 USC on Nov. 9, No. 17 TCU on Nov. 16 and finally No. 6 Oklahoma on Dec. 3 in the ACC/SEC Challenge.
While all of those rankings could easily change before the matchups actually happen, Moore didn't dodge any high-level competition in the non-conference schedule. The Wolfpack staff will use those games as an opportunity to see what this young group of players is capable of in the 2025-26 season. If things go well, it could be another massively successful campaign for Moore.
