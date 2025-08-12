Wolfpack Women’s Soccer Names First-Time Captains Ahead of 2025
A pair of NC State Women’s Soccer teammates were honored as the captains for the 2025 season. As head coach Gary Higgins announced this on Monday, seniors Oliva Pratapas and Brooklyn Holt were selected as the captains.
This will mark the first time they will earn the honor in their careers, and both will be recognized for their leadership on the pitch and in the locker room.
Pratapas has started 31 matches in goal since becoming a member of the Pack before the 2023 season. Transferring in from Louisville, she has a career year in 2024. She had a career-high 71 saves, including a personal best nine stops against Virginia on Oct. 10. She also achieved a career-best .780 save percentage and five shutouts.
Holts enters her fourth season with the Wolfpack after joining as a freshman in 2022. She sustained a season-ending injury in 12 matches in 2023, but in 2024, she managed to bounce back by making 17 appearances with eight starts and one assist. She logged 1,134 minutes on the back line, going the full 60 in six starts.
The season opener for the team is just days away as the Wolfpack will open their season Thursday, Aug. 14, hosting James Madison at 7 p.m..
Some games this upcoming season will be on national television, with the first conference matchup being on Sep. 18, against the SMU Mustangs.
The team participated in an exhibition match against Liberty last week, hoping to get in season-ready shape before the matchup against James Madison. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with the exhibition fully in the rear-view mirror.
NC State hopes to have a better year than it did a season ago. The team had an overall record of 4-10-4; in 2023, they went 3-9-6. It hasn’t been the best two years of Wolfpack Women’s soccer, but new head coach Gary Higgins hopes he can turn the tide after doing so at his previous stop at East Carolina.
It certainly won't be easy, but the hope is there. Pratapas and Holt are the leaders the team will lean on when matches get tough, but the two certainly have shown they can handle the responsibility.
