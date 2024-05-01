Blue State: Creighton sweeps season series over Nebraska
Huskers drop three to the Jays in the same month for the first time since 1993
An early deficit doomed Nebraska baseball Tuesday night in Omaha.
The Huskers dropped their third game to Creighton in the month of April, this one 9-5. The last time the Bluejays beat NU three times in a month was March of 1993.
Nebraska is now 27-15 and has lost five straight non-conference games. Creighton is 31-11.
The first inning doomed Big Red, as Creighton's leadoff man Nolan Sailors hit a home run. That would be the only earned running allowed in the inning, though five more runs did score.
NU had nine hits but left 10 on base. Josh Caron posted the only multi-hit day for the Huskers, going 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Nebraska returns home Wednesday to host Kansas State.
