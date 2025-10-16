College Football Week 8 Best Bets (Bet Nebraska to Cruise Past Minnesota)
We're halfway through the college football regular season, so no matter how your bets have done so far, we still have plenty of football left to turn things around.
Week 8 presents us with plenty of intriguing matchups to watch and bet on. If you're looking for a few wagers to get in on, you've come to the right place. In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite plays, including a bet on Friday night action between Nebraska and Minnesota.
College Football Week 8 Best Bets
- Nebraska -7 (-110) vs. Minnesota via BetMGM
- Mississippi State +9.5 (-110) vs. Florida via BetMGM
- Texas Tech vs. Arizona State UNDER 51.5 (-108) via DraftKings
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Prediction
Minnesota is a pass-first offense with 57.14% of its plays being pass plays. That's disastrous news for them in Week 8 when the Golden Gophers take on a Nebraska team that allows just 4.6 yards per pass attempt, which is the best mark in the country. The more advanced metrics have the Cornhuskers at 15th in the country in opponent EPA per dropback. Teams can run on this Nebraska team, but run-first teams like Minnesota are going to struggle.
Pick: Nebraska -7 (-115)
Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Prediction
Texas Tech has been one of the best defensive teams in the country, which is why I'm surprised the total is set in the 50s for their Week 8 game against Arizona State. The Red Raiders rank second in the country in adjusted EPA per play allowed. Texas Tech also ranks third in opponent yards per play, allowing just 3.9 yards per play, and Arizona State ranks 48th in that stat, allowing just 5.3 yards per snap.
Give me the UNDER in this Big 12 showdown.
Pick: UNDER 51.5 (-110)
Mississippi State vs. Florida Prediction
Florida has proven that they're not a top-tier team in the SEC, which means Mississippi State has a chance to cover as significant underdogs in this game. Mississippi State ranks 45th in the country in adjusted EPA per play, while Florida ranks 108th. The Bulldogs, by many advanced metrics, are the better of the two teams, so let's take the 9.5 points on Mississippi State in this SEC showdown.
Pick: Mississippi State +9.5 (-110)
