Brice Matthews Blasts First Two MLB Homers, Fuels Astros Win
From a star at Nebraska to an MLB rookie summoned up in an emergency, Brice Matthews came through with the pressure being extreme. He went deep for his first two major league home runs and drove in five runs in a breakout game for the Houston Astros.
Monday evening in Phoenix, the 23-year-old second baseman and five-game big league veteran propelled the Astros to a season-critical 6-3 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The star athlete demonstrated the raw power and potential that led to his being drafted in the first round.
Big Night Recap Of Brice Matthews, the Rookie's Dominant Display
Matthews's record-breaking night included his single-handedly equalling the entire scoring margin in the Astros' 6-3 victory. He homered on both of his first two career long balls off Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen (7-11). Gallen was having trouble surrendering homers, having given up an NL-leading 23 on the year.
The initial blast occurred in the top of the second inning. It was a three-run, two-out homer that traveled a Statcast-estimated 397 feet to left-center with a scorching 108.5 mph exit velocity, giving the Astros a 3-1 lead.
Matthews rendered the experience in pellucid detail: "It really felt like I was just prancing around the bases," he said. "I really didn't know what to do." I tipped my hat to the bullpen and attempted to be as regular as I could, really. It was a blast and yeah, hopefully, I can do it a little bit more. It was a nice team victory." He even got to trade a signed ball and bat for the sweet memento with a spectator.
His second home run, a two-run homer in the seventh, was an even stronger declaration. Matthews spun on Gallen's 87th and last pitch of the night, sending it a projected 423 feet to left-center with a 108.7 mph exit speed, pushing Houston's advantage to 6-3 and essentially finishing Gallen. He was the first Astros batter with his first two home runs in the same game since Jake Meyers on August 14, 2021.
How He Got Here Surely Was A Rapid Ascent
Brice Matthews's path to the major leagues has been a quick one, with steady production at each level. He was the Nebraska Cornhuskers' top infielder, breaking school records in his third year as the first Husker with 20 home runs and 20 bases stolen in one season, while also having a .359 average. He was rewarded for his stellar play by being named to the 2023 All-Big Ten First Team.
His success at the college level resulted in him being selected No. 28 overall by the Houston Astros in the 2023 MLB Draft. Before his surprise call-up, Matthews was dominating at Triple-A Sugar Land, slashing .283/.400/.476 with 10 home runs, 39 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases.
The call-up to the majors caught him off guard on July 11, a day before he was to play in the All-Star Futures Game at Atlanta. The Astros were desperately short-handed due to a run of injuries, with five members of their Opening Day lineup on the injured list. This state of emergency prompted them to recall their most touted prospect with hopes of his being able to make some quick adjustments at the major league level.
Tough Beginning And Quick Adaptation Into the Fire
Matthews's first exposure to Major League pitching was not a gentle introduction. His initial three starts were against ace pitchers Jack Leiter and Jacob deGrom of the Texas Rangers and Luis Castillo of the Seattle Mariners. This series of top-tier pitchers was the ultimate test for a player the Astros themselves had described as an "unfinished product" when he arrived.
He battled early, striking out eight times in his first 16 major league at-bats, twice in his coming-out party. But Matthews soon gave credit to being able to acclimate: "Getting thrown into the fire the first few games, I was shellshocked a little bit," Matthews admitted. "I wouldn't have it any other way, just to see what I'm up against and how I need to prepare and get better each and every day and trust my preparation. It’s been good seeing the adjustments I’ve been able to make, and the talks I’ve had with my teammates and how they’ve helped me get better and prepare a little bit differently to know what I’m going to face and how to be ready for it.”
Support & Mentorship Matter Became A Team Effort
Matthews also consistently acknowledged the important role his coaches and veteran players played in helping him navigate his early struggles.
Astros utility man Mauricio Dubón, a respected veteran himself, had high confidence in the rookie potential: "He's a good kid, man," Dubón stated. "He has a lot of tools, a lot of talent. It's hard coming into the big leagues and facing pretty much the three best pitchers in the league. … We need him to win ballgames, and he's going to help us win ballgames." This guidance is definitely aiding Matthews in his intimidating transition to MLB pitching.
Matthews may not have been slated to debut this early in his development, but his performance against the Diamondbacks is a strong indication that he belongs. The Astros desperately needed a spark amidst their injury crisis, which has sidelined five Opening Day starters. Matthews delivered precisely that, providing a much-needed offensive jolt and proving he can contribute at the highest level.
Astros manager Joe Espada credited Matthews's continued progress but complimented his method: "He's a tough kid and it's just receiving direction, just receiving the pitches he knows he can drive, keep away from chasing, don't let the pitchers dictate the at-bats," Espada stated. "Let the pitches come to you, and in the event that you do that, you're going to be in a place to make some excellent swings out here."
What's Next for Matthews?
As Matthews continues to develop, especially in aspects such as swing control and recognition of pitches, his breakout game reminded everyone that his power and speed tools are unquestionable.
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo indeed took notice: "We got clipped by one guy that hit two home runs and had five RBIs," Lovullo said. "And we've got to be able to gameplan and sort out that piece of the puzzle. A young upstart hitter in this league and we got some intel on him, we did our research on him, but it just seemed like that was the one spot and the one guy that beat us today."
If Matthews is able to keep tinkering and tweaking his style, he stands a chance to be the Astros' cornerstone for many years to come. He surely will be cementing his status as a dynamic presence in the MLB.
