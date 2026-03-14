Gallery: Grego. Huskers Get Win Over Maine in Second Consecutive Friday Night Walk-Off

Nebraska rallied late to secure a dramatic 6-5 walk-off victory over Maine on Friday night at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, with Drew Grego delivering the decisive hit in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Grego finished the night 3-for-5 at the plate and provided the game-winning moment when he lined a single through the left side to cap a three-run rally for the Huskers. Nebraska improved to 12-5 on the season with the win, scoring six runs on 11 hits. Maine, which dropped to 2-14, finished with five runs on five hits and committed two errors.

Grego led Nebraska offensively with three hits, including a triple, and drove in the winning run. Mac Moyer added two hits in five at-bats and scored once, while Case Sanderson went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Gabe Nunez contributed a key two-RBI hit late in the game, and Jett Buck also recorded two hits as part of a balanced Husker attack.

On the mound, Ty Horn started for Nebraska and worked 5.1 solid innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out six. Caleb Clark followed with an inning of relief and gave up one run before Kevin Mannell and Braxton Stewart combined for 1.1 scoreless innings to keep the game within reach. J’Shawn Unger picked up the win, improving to 3-1 on the season after allowing two runs on two hits in 1.1 innings.

Nebraska struck first in the opening inning. Moyer reached on a single and advanced to second on a throwing error before Sanderson delivered an RBI single to center field, giving the Huskers an early 1-0 lead.

Maine answered in the top of the third inning, using a two-run home run to take a 2-1 advantage.

The Huskers evened the score in the sixth. Grego singled to start the inning and Stokes was hit by a pitch to put two runners aboard. Jeter Worthley executed a sacrifice bunt to move both runners into scoring position, and Moyer followed with a groundout that allowed Grego to cross the plate and tie the game at 2-2.

The Black Bears regained the lead in the seventh inning on an RBI fielder’s choice, taking a 3-2 advantage after a play at the plate.

Nebraska responded again in the eighth. Grego led off the inning with a triple down the right-field line, putting immediate pressure on Maine’s defense. Worthley followed with a fielder’s choice that allowed Grego to score and tie the game at three heading into the ninth inning.

Maine appeared to take control in the top of the ninth, pushing across two runs to build a 5-3 lead. A bases-loaded walk brought in one run before a wild pitch allowed another runner to score, giving the Black Bears a two-run cushion.

But Nebraska mounted one final rally in the bottom of the ninth. Sanderson was hit by a pitch to start the inning, and Buck followed with a single through the right side to put two runners on base. After Cole Kitchens lifted a deep fly ball to right field that advanced both runners, Nunez came through with a clutch two-RBI single through the right side to tie the game at five.

Nunez then stole second base and moved to third on a wild pitch, setting the stage for Grego. With a full count, Grego ripped a line drive through the left side, allowing Nunez to score and completing the Huskers’ comeback in a 6-5 walk-off victory.

The Huskers gather for a team prayer prior to game one against Maine. | Amarillo Mullen

Starting catcher, Jeter Worthley (left) and starting pitcher, Ty Horn (right) walk out from the bullpen. | Amarillo Mullen

Mac Moyer (17) slides into second base on a Maine throwing error. | Amarillo Mullen

Case Sanderson (14) points to the Husker dugout after a first inning single. | Amarillo Mullen

Rhett Stokes throws the ball to first base for an out. | Amarillo Mullen

Drew Grego makes contact with the ball in his first at-bat of the game. | Amarillo Mullen

Ty Horn made his second home start of the 2026 campaign. | Amarillo Mullen

Caleb Clark replaced Horn on the mound in the fifth inning and gave up one run. | Amarillo Mullen

Drew Grego (10) high fives Case Sanderson after scoring on an RBI groundout from Mac Moyer. | Amarillo Mullen

Kevin Mannell pitched an inning of relief and struck out two. | Amarillo Mullen

J'Shawn Unger reacts to a catch from Mac Moyer at the warning track in center field. | Amarillo Mullen

J'Shawn Unger smiles after finishing a scoreless eighth inning. | Amarillo Mullen

Drew Grego slides into third base for a triple. | Amarillo Mullen

Drew Grego celebrates his triple to lead off the eighth inning. | Amarillo Mullen

Jett Buck represented the tying run on the base paths in the bottom of the ninth. | Amarillo Mullen

Jett Buck slides into home plate to score and tie the game at five. | Amarillo Mullen

Devin Nunez celebrates his two-RBI single to tie the game. | Amarillo Mullen

Drew Grego celebrates his walk-off single. | Amarillo Mullen

The Huskers celebrate a walk-off win for the second week. | Amarillo Mullen

Drew Grego hugs head coach Will Bolt following his walk-off single. | Amarillo Mullen