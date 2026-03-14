Gallery: Grego. Huskers Get Win Over Maine in Second Consecutive Friday Night Walk-Off
Nebraska rallied late to secure a dramatic 6-5 walk-off victory over Maine on Friday night at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, with Drew Grego delivering the decisive hit in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Grego finished the night 3-for-5 at the plate and provided the game-winning moment when he lined a single through the left side to cap a three-run rally for the Huskers. Nebraska improved to 12-5 on the season with the win, scoring six runs on 11 hits. Maine, which dropped to 2-14, finished with five runs on five hits and committed two errors.
Grego led Nebraska offensively with three hits, including a triple, and drove in the winning run. Mac Moyer added two hits in five at-bats and scored once, while Case Sanderson went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Gabe Nunez contributed a key two-RBI hit late in the game, and Jett Buck also recorded two hits as part of a balanced Husker attack.
On the mound, Ty Horn started for Nebraska and worked 5.1 solid innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out six. Caleb Clark followed with an inning of relief and gave up one run before Kevin Mannell and Braxton Stewart combined for 1.1 scoreless innings to keep the game within reach. J’Shawn Unger picked up the win, improving to 3-1 on the season after allowing two runs on two hits in 1.1 innings.
Nebraska struck first in the opening inning. Moyer reached on a single and advanced to second on a throwing error before Sanderson delivered an RBI single to center field, giving the Huskers an early 1-0 lead.
Maine answered in the top of the third inning, using a two-run home run to take a 2-1 advantage.
The Huskers evened the score in the sixth. Grego singled to start the inning and Stokes was hit by a pitch to put two runners aboard. Jeter Worthley executed a sacrifice bunt to move both runners into scoring position, and Moyer followed with a groundout that allowed Grego to cross the plate and tie the game at 2-2.
The Black Bears regained the lead in the seventh inning on an RBI fielder’s choice, taking a 3-2 advantage after a play at the plate.
Nebraska responded again in the eighth. Grego led off the inning with a triple down the right-field line, putting immediate pressure on Maine’s defense. Worthley followed with a fielder’s choice that allowed Grego to score and tie the game at three heading into the ninth inning.
Maine appeared to take control in the top of the ninth, pushing across two runs to build a 5-3 lead. A bases-loaded walk brought in one run before a wild pitch allowed another runner to score, giving the Black Bears a two-run cushion.
But Nebraska mounted one final rally in the bottom of the ninth. Sanderson was hit by a pitch to start the inning, and Buck followed with a single through the right side to put two runners on base. After Cole Kitchens lifted a deep fly ball to right field that advanced both runners, Nunez came through with a clutch two-RBI single through the right side to tie the game at five.
Nunez then stole second base and moved to third on a wild pitch, setting the stage for Grego. With a full count, Grego ripped a line drive through the left side, allowing Nunez to score and completing the Huskers’ comeback in a 6-5 walk-off victory.
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Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.