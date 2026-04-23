How to Watch No. 20 Nebraska Baseball at Illinois with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming

There haven’t been many frustrations for the No. 20 Nebraska baseball team this season, but when there have been, No. 16 Kansas has been at the center of them.

The Jayhawks have proven to be the biggest midweek thorn for the Cornhuskers, who struggled against their old Big 12 foes for the second-straight outing. True freshman standout Drew Grego opened the scoring for Nebraska with an RBI single in the second inning, but Kansas quickly replied with a two-run double in the next half inning, followed by an RBI groundout to put the Jayhawks ahead 3-1.

The Huskers kept the offense humming in the third inning as Dylan Carey drove in a run, Jett Buck earned an RBI with a sacrifice fly, and Will Jesske delivered a one-run base hit to push Nebraska ahead 4-3. Starter Tucker Timmerman was okay in a four-inning outing that saw him allow three runs with a pair of strikeouts.

Unfortunately for the Cornhuskers, the bullpen struggles reared its head again. Jalen Worthley provided a scoreless fifth inning, but Kansas knocked around Ty Horn, who was just recently moved to the bullpen after being NU's Friday starter. Two solo home runs in the sixth were followed by an RBI triple and another one-run homer in the seventh for KU to build a 9-4 advantage. The Huskers rallied in the eighth for three runs, including RBIs from Grego and Mac Moyer, but there was no magic in the ninth for NU, who fell to Kansas 9-7 in their second-straight loss to the Jayhawks.

While it's disappointing for Nebraska to drop its last major RPI test of the regular season, the Cornhuskers will need to regroup and be ready for a road trip against Illinois, who's shown the capability to take down the Big Ten's best.

How to Follow Along

Game 1

Matchup: No. 20 Nebraska (31-10, 15-3 B1G) at Illinois (20-19, 8-10 B1G)

No. 20 Nebraska (31-10, 15-3 B1G) at Illinois (20-19, 8-10 B1G) When: Friday, April 24

Friday, April 24 Where: Illinois Field, Champaign, Ill.

Illinois Field, Champaign, Ill. Time: 6 p.m. CDT

6 p.m. CDT Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Game 2

Matchup: No. 20 Nebraska (31-10, 15-3 B1G) at Illinois (20-19, 8-10 B1G)

No. 20 Nebraska (31-10, 15-3 B1G) at Illinois (20-19, 8-10 B1G) When: Saturday, April 25

Saturday, April 25 Where: Illinois Field, Champaign, Ill.

Illinois Field, Champaign, Ill. Time: 3 p.m. CDT

3 p.m. CDT Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Game 3

Matchup: No. 20 Nebraska (31-10, 15-3 B1G) at Illinois (20-19, 8-10 B1G)

No. 20 Nebraska (31-10, 15-3 B1G) at Illinois (20-19, 8-10 B1G) When: Saturday, April 25

Saturday, April 25 Where: Illinois Field, Champaign, Ill.

Illinois Field, Champaign, Ill. Time: 1 p.m. CDT

1 p.m. CDT Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Illinois pitcher Regan Hall leads the Illini pitching staff with a 4.02 ERA in 47 innings and 10 starts. | Illinois Athletics

Probable Pitchers

Friday

Nebraska: RHP Cooper Katskee, R-Jr. (5-0, 4.02 ERA, 47.0 IP, 52 SO, 16 BB)

Illinois: LHP Regan Hall, Jr. (5-4, 5.37 ERA, 55.1 IP, 49 SO, 11 BB)

Saturday

Nebraska: RHP Carson Jasa, R-Soph. (7-1, 3.93 ERA, 52.2 IP, 77 SO, 30 BB)

Illinois: RHP Mitch Dye, Sr. (1-0, 5.35 ERA, 35.1 IP, 33 SO, 16 BB)

Sunday

Nebraska: RHP Gavin Blachowicz, Soph. (3-1, 3.02 ERA, 41.2 IP, 50 SO, 19 BB)

Illinois: TBD

Series History

Illinois leads 18-15

The Cornhuskers and Illini haven't faced off in a conference series since 2022, when Illinois took two of three in Champaign.

This Big Ten matchup has been fairly even in the past few years as Nebraska holds a slim 5-4 advantage since 2021.

Illinois Scout

Last Season: 30-24 (14-16 B1G, 11th)

Finish: Did not qualify for the postseason

All-B1G: 1x Second Team, 2x Third Team, 1x All-Defensive,

Head Coach: Dan Hartleb

Year at Illinois: 21st

Illinois & Career Record: 617-462-1 (.571)

Championships: 3x B1G regular season, 1x B1G Tournament

Awards: 2x B1G Coach OTY

B1G All-Conference Returners: LHP Zach Bates (3rd)

Big Ten Preseason Poll: Not listed in top six that was released

B1G Preseason Players to Watch: OF Nick Groves, LHP Regan Hall, OF Collin Jennings

Illinois freshman AJ Putty leads the team with a .338 average and is second with eight homers and 43 RBIs in 39 games. | Illinois Athletics

Key Returners

Nick Groves | OF | Sr. | The former All-MAAC transfer from Niagara is hitting over .300 for the second-straight season at Illinois and leads the team with 11 stolen bases in 15 tries.

Kyle Schupmann | INF | R-Jr. | Despite hitting 13 home runs last year as a sophomore, the in-state native hasn't found his power this year, with only three homers, while his average has dipped from .288 to .279.

Reed Gannon | LHP | Sr. | A one-time pitcher at Kentucky, the 6-foot-3 closer for Illinois has three saves on the season and enters the series with a 4.83 ERA in a team-leading 16 appearances and 31.2 innings.

Regan Hall | LHP | Jr. | The New Mexico native has improved his ERA by one run as a junior (5.37) as he leads the Illini weekend rotation with a 5-4 record over 55.1 innings.

Collin Jennings | OF | Jr. | The 6-foot-5 returner is the only player on the roster with double-digit home runs (10) and ranks second on the team with 31 RBIs, plus a .909 OPS.

Mitch Dye | RHP | Sr. | In the midst of his second year in Champaign, the JUCO product has excelled in his move from the bullpen to weekend rotation, posting a 5.35 ERA in six starts and 11 appearances total.

Jack Zebig | INF | Sr. | The 6-foot-1 returner for Illinois has the lowest average of regular starters (.220), but he's one of just four Illini to have five or more homers.

Will Johannes | C/1B | Sr. | The 6-foot-3 utility man has improved in his senior season, boosting his average from .264 to .306, and has contributed six home runs in 26 games.

Sam Reed | LHP | Sr. | One of the better weapons for the Illini out of the bullpen, Reed has recorded a 3.27 ERA in 22 innings, 12 appearances, and one start.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

AJ Putty | INF | Fr. | The top first basemen prospect out of Illinois, the true freshman leads the Illini in average (.338), OPS (.992), and RBIs (43) while smacking eight homers and 11 doubles in his first 39 collegiate games.

Michael Farina | Jr. | The JUCO All-American transfer from Southeastern CC has displayed his hitting prowess in Division I with a .293 average and 44 hits, including a team-high 12 doubles and seven stolen bases.

Daniel Contreras | C | Gr. | Landing at Illinois after stops at Illinois State, Wabash Valley CC, and Iowa Western CC, the Illini's starting catcher is hitting .265 with a trio of homers in 33 games.

J.R. Nelson | INF | Jr. | A transfer from Ohio, Nelson was an All-Defensive pick with the Bobcats and is hitting .230 in his first season in Champaign with 20 RBIs; he owns a .971 fielding percentage with just four errors in 139 chances.

Kyle Remington | RHP | Jr. | A starting pitcher transfer from Minnesota, Remington has appeared exclusively out of the bullpen this season for a 3.67 ERA in 27 innings and 10 appearances.

Aidan Flinn | LHP | Fr. | The 6-foot-6 freshman lefty has impressed with a 3.48 ERA, 49 strikeouts, and just six walks as eight of his 10 appearances have come as a starter.

Liam McKillop | RHP | Gr. | Named an All-Ohio Valley Second Team pick last year at SIU, the Chicago native has seen his ERA balloon to 6.10 in 11 appearances.

Olivier Martel | RHP | Jr. | A JUCO First Team All-American at Mineral Area College, the 5-foot-10 junior has seen his ERA jump to 6.59 in the Big Ten in 11 appearances.

Ike Young | RHP | Fr. | The 6-foot-2 freshman has been rocked early in his college career, owning a 14.63 ERA heading into the weekend across 16 innings, including two starts.

Sam Mommer | RHP | Soph. | The GLIAC Freshman of the Year last season at Wisconsin-Parkside, Mommer has made a smooth transition to Division I with a 2.45 ERA in over 25 innings, as three of his 12 appearances have come as a starter.

Former Kentucky recruit Reed Gannon is now the Illinois closer and has made a team-high 16 appearances and three saves. | Illinois Athletics

Outlook

In the middle of his 21st season leading Illinois, head coach Dan Hartleb has given the program a high floor, with losing seasons a rarity. However, with just one NCAA Regional appearance since 2020, Illinois hasn't been able to enjoy the postseason, and they're on track to miss it again in 2026. Coming off a 30-24 campaign in 2025, Hartleb and the Illini are on pace for a similar record.

As far as batting and pitching, both units are fairly similar in production. The Illini have relied upon the contributions from star freshman AJ Putty, who leads the team with a .338 average, .992 OPS, 52 hits, and 43 RBIs. He's also second on the team with eight homers and is slugging .578. While he doesn't add much power, returning starter Nick Groves is also hitting above .300 with 47 hits, which are both ranked second in the squad. JUCO transfer Michael Frarina has been a good addition with a .293 clip.

After smashing 16 home runs as a junior, outfielder Collin Jennings has continued to be the power source for the Illini. He's hammered a team-high 10 home runs and is second with 31 RBIs and chips in nine stolen bases. 6-foot-3 catcher and first baseman Will Johannes has been a spark plug, with the senior being the last of three starters hitting above .300 in 26 games while adding six homers.

Illinois outfielder Collin Jennings has smashed a team-high 10 home runs and 31 RBIs as the power hitter for the Illini. | Illinois Athletics

Left-handed starter Regan Hall spearheads the weekend rotation for Illinois with a 5.37 ERA — an improvement by one run from his junior season in 2025. Mitch Dye has recently locked down the Saturday start for the Illini and has turned in a solid 5.35 ERA in over 35 innings. The Illini wouldn't reveal who's starting on Sunday, but they have a good option with 6-foot-6 freshman lefty Aidan Flinn, who owns a 3.48 ERA in eight starts and 31 innings.

The bullpen is led by former Kentucky recruit and Illinois closer Reed Gannon. He has three of Illinois' four saves this season with a 4.83 ERA in a team-high 16 appearances. High-use relievers Sam Mommer (2.45 ERA), Sam Reed (3.27), and Kyle Remington (3.67) all give the Illini solid options to bridge the gap to Gannon.

While they have some solid pieces, the Illini don't pop out in any specific category and sit in the middle of the pack in most stats. However, that hasn't stopped Illinois from being a thorn in the side for some of the Big Ten's best.

USC swept the Illini in early March, but it wasn't a beatdown as the Trojans posted a pair of 4-0 shutouts before a 5-3 series finale. Just last week, the Illini pushed No. 19 Oregon, sending the series to a winner-take-all Sunday rubber match after a 16-13 Saturday win. The Ducks took the finale 11-5, but an impression was made.

I think the Illini will give the Huskers some fits, but the matchup is lopsided on paper, so give me Nebraska for the series win.