Gallery: Huskers Walk-Off Kansas State
A bases-loaded double from Gabe Swansen cleared the bases to get Nebraska the 7-6 win.
Nebraska edged out Kansas State 7–6 on Tuesday night, rallying in the bottom of the ninth with a two-out, bases-clearing double from Gabe Swansen. Kansas State had taken a 5–4 lead in the seventh and added an insurance run in the top of the ninth to make it 6–4. In the bottom half, Dylan Carey led off with a single, Robby Bolin hit a two out single, and Cayden Brumbaugh was hit by a pitch with two outs to load the bases. Swansen then delivered a double to right-center, scoring all three runners and giving Nebraska the walk-off win.
