Gallery: Huskers Walk-Off Kansas State

A bases-loaded double from Gabe Swansen cleared the bases to get Nebraska the 7-6 win.

Nebraska edged out Kansas State 7–6 on Tuesday night, rallying in the bottom of the ninth with a two-out, bases-clearing double from Gabe Swansen. Kansas State had taken a 5–4 lead in the seventh and added an insurance run in the top of the ninth to make it 6–4. In the bottom half, Dylan Carey led off with a single, Robby Bolin hit a two out single, and Cayden Brumbaugh was hit by a pitch with two outs to load the bases. Swansen then delivered a double to right-center, scoring all three runners and giving Nebraska the walk-off win.

Starting pitcher Tucker Timmerman (32) and starting catcher Hogan Helligso walk out from the bullpen.
Starting pitcher Tucker Timmerman (32) and starting catcher Hogan Helligso walk our from the bullpen prior to the game against Kansas State. / Amarillo Mullen
Tucker Timmerman was the first out to the mound in Nebraska’s bullpen game.
Tucker Timmerman was the first out to the mound in Nebraska’s bullpen game. / Amarillo Mullen
Colin Nowaczyk replaced Timmerman on the mound in the third inning.
Colin Nowaczyk replaced Timmerman on the mound in the third inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Colin Nowaczyk celebrates the end to K-State’s half of the third.
Colin Nowaczyk celebrates the end to K-State’s half of the third. / Amarillo Mullen
Robby Bolin lays down a bunt.
Robby Bolin lays down a bunt. / Amarillo Mullen
Robby Bolin celebrates advancing to second on a K-State throwing error on his bunt.
Robby Bolin celebrates advancing to second on a K-State throwing error on his bunt. / Amarillo Mullen
Case Sanderson celebrates his RBI single to score Stone and Buettenback to give Nebraska the 3-2 lead in the sixth inning.
Case Sanderson celebrates his RBI single to score Stone and Buettenback to give Nebraska the 3-2 lead in the sixth inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Dylan Carey celebrates a single to load the bases.
Dylan Carey celebrates a single to load the bases. / Amarillo Mullen
Hogan Helligso points to the dugout after his single to score Ty Stone.
Hogan Helligso points to the dugout after his single to score Ty Stone. / Amarillo Mullen
Robby Bolin makes a catch in center field.
Robby Bolin makes a catch in center field. / Amarillo Mullen
Gavin Blachowicz was credited with the win and is now 3-0 on the season.
Gavin Blachowicz was credited with the win and is now 3-0 on the season. / Amarillo Mullen
Dylan Carey points to the dugout after his single to lead of the Husker half of the ninth.
Dylan Carey points to the dugout after his single to lead of the Husker half of the ninth. / Amarillo Mullen
Robby Bolin celebrates a one-out single.
Robby Bolin celebrates a one-out single. / Amarillo Mullen
The Husker dugout celebrates after Cayden Brumbaugh was hit by a pitch to load the bases in the bottom of the ninth.
The Husker dugout celebrates after Cayden Brumbaugh was hit by a pitch to load the bases in the bottom of the ninth. / Amarillo Mullen
Cayden Brumbaugh touches home as the winning run.
Cayden Brumbaugh touches home as the winning run. / Amarillo Mullen
Gabe Swansen and the Huskers celebrate Tuesday’s walk-off win.
Gabe Swansen and the Huskers celebrate Tuesday’s walk-off win. / Amarillo Mullen
Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.

