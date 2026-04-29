Gallery: No. 16 Huskers Walk-Off Kansas State in Tuesday Night Thriller
Senior Rhett Stokes came through in the clutch, hitting a walk-off single down the left-field line to give No. 16 Nebraska a dramatic 7–6 win over Kansas State on Tuesday night at Hawks Field. The game saw several lead changes and big hits from both teams, but the Huskers pulled off their fifth walk-off win of the season in front of their home fans.
Nebraska improved to 34–11 this season, scoring seven runs on 14 hits and playing error-free defense. Kansas State dropped to 26–19, finishing with six runs on eight hits and one error. The Huskers got steady offense all night, with strong performances from several players throughout the lineup.
Freshman Jeter Worthley led on offense, going a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate. He hit a triple and scored twice. Worthley is the first Nebraska freshman since Gunner Hellstrom in 2018 to have a five-hit game. His steady hitting helped keep Nebraska in the game.
Stokes, who had the game-winning hit, was one of several Huskers who stood out at the plate. Mac Moyer went 3-for-5 with an RBI and scored twice. Joshua Overbeek was 2-for-5 with a double and a run, and Case Sanderson also hit a double. Will Jesske and Drew Grego each added a hit, helping Nebraska reach 14 hits overall.
Nebraska used several pitchers to handle Kansas State’s tough lineup. Tucker Timmerman started and gave up three runs over four innings on three hits. Kevin Mannell came in next and allowed two runs on one hit. Caleb Clark pitched a scoreless inning in relief. Jalen Worthley gave up one run in his inning, and Ty Horn threw a scoreless seventh to keep Nebraska close.
J’Shawn Unger got the win, moving to 6–1 this season. He pitched two scoreless innings to finish the game, keeping the Wildcats from scoring and giving Nebraska a chance for a late comeback.
Nebraska started strong, taking a 3–0 lead in the first inning. Moyer and Worthley hit back-to-back singles, and both scored on wild pitches. Later, Carey walked on four pitches and scored on a dropped fly ball in right field with two outs, adding to the lead.
Kansas State answered in the third inning with a leadoff double and an RBI groundout, making it 3–1. Nebraska responded right away in the bottom of the inning. Worthley singled and Sanderson doubled, then Carey hit a sacrifice fly to center to bring the lead back to three runs.
The Wildcats took the lead in the middle innings, hitting two two-run home runs in the fourth and fifth to go up 5–4. They added another run with a leadoff homer in the sixth, making it 6–4 and forcing Nebraska to answer back.
Nebraska’s comeback began in the seventh. Mac Moyer singled to drive in Grego to cut the lead, and Worthley hit a triple to center to bring Moyer home and tie the game at 6.
With the game tied, Unger kept Kansas State off the board in the eighth and ninth innings, giving Nebraska a chance to win in their last at-bat. Overbeek led off the bottom of the ninth with a double to left-center, putting the winning run in scoring position. Two batters later, Stokes hit a single down the left-field line to score Overbeek and secure the 7–6 walk-off win.
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Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.