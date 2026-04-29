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Gallery: No. 16 Huskers Walk-Off Kansas State in Tuesday Night Thriller

Rhett Stokes delivered the winning hit in the bottom of the ninth to score Joshua Overbeek.
Amarillo Mullen|
Amarillo Mullen

Senior Rhett Stokes came through in the clutch, hitting a walk-off single down the left-field line to give No. 16 Nebraska a dramatic 7–6 win over Kansas State on Tuesday night at Hawks Field. The game saw several lead changes and big hits from both teams, but the Huskers pulled off their fifth walk-off win of the season in front of their home fans.

Nebraska improved to 34–11 this season, scoring seven runs on 14 hits and playing error-free defense. Kansas State dropped to 26–19, finishing with six runs on eight hits and one error. The Huskers got steady offense all night, with strong performances from several players throughout the lineup.

Freshman Jeter Worthley led on offense, going a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate. He hit a triple and scored twice. Worthley is the first Nebraska freshman since Gunner Hellstrom in 2018 to have a five-hit game. His steady hitting helped keep Nebraska in the game.

Stokes, who had the game-winning hit, was one of several Huskers who stood out at the plate. Mac Moyer went 3-for-5 with an RBI and scored twice. Joshua Overbeek was 2-for-5 with a double and a run, and Case Sanderson also hit a double. Will Jesske and Drew Grego each added a hit, helping Nebraska reach 14 hits overall.

Nebraska used several pitchers to handle Kansas State’s tough lineup. Tucker Timmerman started and gave up three runs over four innings on three hits. Kevin Mannell came in next and allowed two runs on one hit. Caleb Clark pitched a scoreless inning in relief. Jalen Worthley gave up one run in his inning, and Ty Horn threw a scoreless seventh to keep Nebraska close.

J’Shawn Unger got the win, moving to 6–1 this season. He pitched two scoreless innings to finish the game, keeping the Wildcats from scoring and giving Nebraska a chance for a late comeback. 

Nebraska started strong, taking a 3–0 lead in the first inning. Moyer and Worthley hit back-to-back singles, and both scored on wild pitches. Later, Carey walked on four pitches and scored on a dropped fly ball in right field with two outs, adding to the lead.

Kansas State answered in the third inning with a leadoff double and an RBI groundout, making it 3–1. Nebraska responded right away in the bottom of the inning. Worthley singled and Sanderson doubled, then Carey hit a sacrifice fly to center to bring the lead back to three runs.

The Wildcats took the lead in the middle innings, hitting two two-run home runs in the fourth and fifth to go up 5–4. They added another run with a leadoff homer in the sixth, making it 6–4 and forcing Nebraska to answer back.

Nebraska’s comeback began in the seventh. Mac Moyer singled to drive in Grego to cut the lead, and Worthley hit a triple to center to bring Moyer home and tie the game at 6.

With the game tied, Unger kept Kansas State off the board in the eighth and ninth innings, giving Nebraska a chance to win in their last at-bat. Overbeek led off the bottom of the ninth with a double to left-center, putting the winning run in scoring position. Two batters later, Stokes hit a single down the left-field line to score Overbeek and secure the 7–6 walk-off win.

Starting pitcher, Tucker TImmerman (32), and starting catcher, Jeter Worthley, walk out from the bullpen.
Starting pitcher, Tucker TImmerman (32), and starting catcher, Jeter Worthley, walk out from the bullpen. | Amarillo Mullen
Tucker TImmerman went four innings and gave up three earned runs while striking out three in his start against the Wildcats.
Tucker TImmerman went four innings and gave up three earned runs while striking out three in his start against the Wildcats. | Amarillo Mullen
Mac Moyer slides home to score Nebraska's first run of the game.
Mac Moyer slides home to score Nebraska's first run of the game. | Amarillo Mullen
Jeter Worthley (0) high fives Will Jesske (13) after scoring.
Jeter Worthley (0) high fives Will Jesske (13) after scoring. | Amarillo Mullen
Dylan Carey pumps his fist as he comes home to score.
Dylan Carey pumps his fist as he comes home to score. | Amarillo Mullen
Case Sanderson tosses the ball to Tucker TImmerman who covered first base.
Case Sanderson tosses the ball to Tucker TImmerman who covered first base. | Amarillo Mullen
Tucker TImmerman shows his glove after a groundout at first. The original call was safe, but was overturned to out after a Ne
Tucker TImmerman shows his glove after a groundout at first. The original call was safe, but was overturned to out after a Nebraska challenge. | Amarillo Mullen
Case Sanderson celebrates a double in the third.
Case Sanderson celebrates a double in the third. | Amarillo Mullen
Will Jesske celebrates a seven-pitch walk.
Will Jesske celebrates a seven-pitch walk. | Amarillo Mullen
Rhett Stokes reacts to striking out at the plate.
Rhett Stokes reacts to striking out at the plate. | Amarillo Mullen
Caleb Clark celebrates a scoreless outing in the fifth.
Caleb Clark celebrates a scoreless outing in the fifth. | Amarillo Mullen
Will Jesske points to the dugout after a single to lead off the bottom of the fifth.
Will Jesske points to the dugout after a single to lead off the bottom of the fifth. | Amarillo Mullen
Jalen Worthley gave up a solo home run before setting the Wildcats down in three straight outs.
Jalen Worthley gave up a solo home run before setting the Wildcats down in three straight outs. | Amarillo Mullen
Dylan Carey throws the ball to first for an out.
Dylan Carey throws the ball to first for an out. | Amarillo Mullen
Ty Horn stares at the Kansas State dugout after a strikeout to leave two Wildcats on base.
Ty Horn stares at the Kansas State dugout after a strikeout to leave two Wildcats on base. | Amarillo Mullen
Drew Grego is hit by a pitch.
Drew Grego is hit by a pitch. | Amarillo Mullen
Jeter Worthley celebrates a triple that scored Drew Grego.
Jeter Worthley celebrates a triple that scored Drew Grego. | Amarillo Mullen
J'Shawn Unger pitched the final two innings and picked up the win.
J'Shawn Unger pitched the final two innings and picked up the win. | Amarillo Mullen
Dylan Carey throws to first to finish off a double play in the eighth.
Dylan Carey throws to first to finish off a double play in the eighth. | Amarillo Mullen
Joshua Overbeek (4) tags out a Kansas State runner at third base.
Joshua Overbeek (4) tags out a Kansas State runner at third base. | Amarillo Mullen
J'Shawn Unger celebrates a scoreless top of the ninth to keep the game tied at six runs apiece.
J'Shawn Unger celebrates a scoreless top of the ninth to keep the game tied at six runs apiece. | Amarillo Mullen
Joshua Overbeek makes contact with for a double to lead off the bottom of the ninth.
Joshua Overbeek makes contact with for a double to lead off the bottom of the ninth. | Amarillo Mullen
Joshua Overbeek slides into second base.
Joshua Overbeek slides into second base. | Amarillo Mullen
Joshua Overbeek celebrates his lead off double.
Joshua Overbeek celebrates his lead off double. | Amarillo Mullen
Joshua Overbeek runs home to score on Rhett Stokes' walk-off single.
Joshua Overbeek runs home to score on Rhett Stokes' walk-off single. | Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers celebrate Rhett Stokes' walk-off hit.
The Huskers celebrate Rhett Stokes' walk-off hit. | Amarillo Mullen
Joshua Overbeek (4) hugs Rhett Stokes after the Huskers' win.
Joshua Overbeek (4) hugs Rhett Stokes after the Huskers' win. | Amarillo Mullen
With the win, the Huskers have moved to no. 11 in the RPI rankings.
With the win, the Huskers have moved to no. 11 in the RPI rankings. | Amarillo Mullen
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Amarillo Mullen
AMARILLO MULLEN

Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.

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