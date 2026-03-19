How to Watch Nebraska Baseball at Michigan with Preview, Breakdown and TV Channel

Don't look now, but head coach Will Bolt may have himself a squad in 2026.

Despite what's been less than a murder's row of opponents lately, the Nebraska baseball team has been taking care of business in multiple different ways — a characteristic that should only age better throughout the season.

Kicking off a six-game road swing with a pair of matchups at Wichita State, the only thing shocking may have been how dominant the Huskers were in the non-conference sweep. Starting off on Tuesday, heralded transfer Cooper Katskee dazzled in his third straight midweek start, allowing just one run in five innings with four strikeouts, one walk and four hits. Two RBIs apiece from Jett Buck and Case Sanderson within the first five frames was more than enough in what ended as an 8-1 NU win.

Wednesday followed a similar script. The offense came out firing from the first pitch, chasing Shocker starter Reese Kortum after just one out as Sanderson, Buck, Dylan Carey and Trey Fikes all drove in runs during a four-run first inning. That early surge gave sophomore hurler Pryce Bender plenty of cushion, though he didn’t need much help. Bender tossed four innings and allowed just one run in a strong bounce-back performance after surrendering four runs without recording an out on Saturday against Maine. Sanderson capped an impressive midweek showing with two more RBIs, while Drew Gergo added a solo home run to punctuate a 10-1 blowout victory and complete the sweep.

With plenty of momentum and an 11-game winning streak on its side, Nebraska flies out to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines for the team's first conference road series. Here's all you need to know for this weekend's three-game slate.

How to Follow Along

Game 1

Matchup: Nebraska (16-5, 3-0 B1G) at Michigan (10-9, 0-3 B1G)

Nebraska (16-5, 3-0 B1G) at Michigan (10-9, 0-3 B1G) When: Friday, March 20

Friday, March 20 Where: Ray Fisher Stadium, Ann Arbor

Ray Fisher Stadium, Ann Arbor Time: 3 p.m. CDT

3 p.m. CDT Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Game 2

Matchup: Nebraska (16-5, 3-0 B1G) at Michigan (10-9, 0-3 B1G)

Nebraska (16-5, 3-0 B1G) at Michigan (10-9, 0-3 B1G) When: Saturday, March 21

Saturday, March 21 Where: Ray Fisher Stadium, Ann Arbor

Ray Fisher Stadium, Ann Arbor Time: 1 p.m. CDT

1 p.m. CDT Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Game 3

Matchup: Nebraska (16-5, 3-0 B1G) at Michigan (10-9, 0-3 B1G)

Nebraska (16-5, 3-0 B1G) at Michigan (10-9, 0-3 B1G) When: Sunday, March 22

Sunday, March 22 Where: Ray Fisher Stadium, Ann Arbor

Ray Fisher Stadium, Ann Arbor Time: 12 p.m. CDT

12 p.m. CDT Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Michigan's Cade Montgomery serves as the Friday ace, but he was rocked for 10 runs last week at No. 1 UCLA. | Michigan Athletics

Probable Pitchers

Friday

Nebraska: RHP Ty Horn, Jr. (0-0, 3.16 ERA, 25.2 IP, 24 SO, 13 BB)

Michigan: RHP Cade Montgomery, Jr. (2-1, 7.57 ERA, 27.1 IP, 20 SO, 7 BB)

Saturday

Nebraska: RHP Carson Jasa, R-Soph. (3-1, 5.01 ERA, 23.1 IP, 37 SO, 15 BB)

Michigan: RHP Kurt Barr, Sr. (2-2, 4.30 ERA, 23.0 IP, 27 SO, 12 BB)

Sunday

Nebraska: RHP Gavin Blachowicz, Soph. (2-1, 2.96 ERA, 24.1 IP, 33 SO, 8 BB)

Michigan: TBD

Series History

Nebraska leads 21-17

The Huskers got by the Wolverines in last season's conference series, taking two of three games at Haymarket Park in early May.

Michigan hasn't beaten NU in a series since 2022 when they won of the three games in late March in Lincoln.

Michigan head coach Tracy Smith enters his fourth season looking to get the Wolverines back to an NCAA Regional. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan Scout

Last Season: 33-23 (16-14 B1G, T-6th)

Finish: Did not qualify for the postseason

All-Big Ten: 2x First Team, 1x Second Team, 1x All-Defensive, 2x All-Freshman

Head Coach: Tracy Smith

Year at School: 4th

Michigan Record: 103-88 (.539)

Career Record: 908-700-1 (.564)

NCAA Regionals/Championships: 1x CWS App., 8x NCAA Regional Apps., 3x B1G Tournament titles, 2x B1G regular season, 2x MAC tournament, 1x MAC regular season

Awards: 2x B1G Coach OTY, 1x MAC Coach OTY

All-Conference Returners: RHP Tate Carey (All-Fresh.), INF Brayden Jefferis (All-Fresh.)

Big Ten Preseason Poll: Did not make the top six

All-Big Ten Preseason: RHP Tate Carey, RHP Gavin DeVooght, C Noah Miller

All-Big Ten Preseason pick Gavin DeVooght has posted a 1.96 ERA to lead a strong Michigan bullpen. | Michigan Athletics

Key Returners

Colby Turner | INF | Jr. | Former San Diego State transfer that started in 39 games last year, but has grown to become Michigan's leading hitter with a .346 average, five home runs, six doubles and 21 RBIs in 18 games.

Gavin DeVooght | RHP | Jr. | A former transfer from Ohio State where he earned Big Ten All-Freshman honors, the Michigan native has returned from injury to record a 1.96 ERA in over 18 innings to back up his All-Big Ten Preseason hype, but he can be wild with a 17-to-12 strikeout, walk ratio.

Tate Carey | RHP | Soph. | The Canadian thrived as a high-usage reliever and spot starter as a freshman, but he hasn't pitched this month after starting the year with a 3.45 ERA in three starts and over 15 innings.

Greg Pace Jr. | Returning starter in the outfielder that's hitting .288 in 52 at-bats with four doubles and three stolens bases in four attempts.

Brayden Jefferis | INF | Soph. | Tallied 18 RBIs in 105 at-bats to earn Big Ten All-Freshman honors last season and has followed up by hitting .278 with 20 hits, three doubles and one triple.

Cade Ladehoff | INF | R-Soph. | Limited as a redshirt freshman in 2025, the Florida native has started in 15 of his 19 appearances this season with seven of his 16 hits going for extra bases.

Kurt Barr | RHP | Sr. | A returner to the weekend rotation that earned All-Big Ten Third Team honors in 2024, Barr has been the most successful starter so far for the Wolverines with a 4.30 ERA in 23 innings and five starts.

Grant Bradley | RHP | Soph. | After posting a 9.37 ERA a freshman last year, Bradley has emerged as a top reliever for the Wolverines by not surrendering a run in 14 innings while striking out 11 batters compared to two walks.

Max Debiec | RHP | Sr. | The 6-foot-7 righty was one of the best relievers for UM last season season with a 2.57 ERA in 28 innings and he's playing a similar role in 2026 with a 3.86 ERA in 10 appearances so far this season.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Evan Haeger | OF | R-Soph. | Arrives in Ann Arbor after a pair of seasons at Alabama and Houston; ranks second on the team in average (.310) with four doubles and trio of stolen bases.

Carson Luna | INF | R-Fr. | Spent his redshirt in his homestate school Texas before transferring to Michigan where he's turned in 13 hits in 49 plate appearances for a .265 average.

Matthrew Ossenfort | INF | Jr. | Hit .240 in 24 games at NC State last season before coming to Ann Arbor where he's improved to smack .260 with 13 hits and nine runs scored.

Brenden Stressler | OF | Jr. | A transfer from Saint Louis, the lefty slugger has logged a .383 average in 47 at-bats with a homer and nine RBIs.

Cade Montgomery | RHP | Jr. | After two years at Utah Tech, the 5-foot-11 junior has emerged as UM"s Friday starter with a 7.57 ERA across 27 innings, but some of that stems from a 10-run outing against No. 1 UCLA last week.

Shane Brinham | LHP | Fr. | A first-year Canadian pitcher that most recently made his first career start against No. 1 UCLA where he struck out a pair of batters in 2.1 innings pitched, but also allowing two runs and five walks.

The Michigan offense is led by Colby Turner who's hitting .346 with a team-leading five home runs and 21 RBIs. | Michigan Athletics

Outlook

A veteran head coach with over 900 career wins, nine NCAA Regional appearances and a trip to the College World Series, Michigan head coach Tracy Smith has one of the better resumes in the Big Ten. Unfortunately for him and the Wolverines, that previous success hasn't translated yet to Ann Arbor.

Smith and Michigan enjoyed their best season together in 2025 with a 33-23 record, but just like the two previous campaigns, it ended with a loss in the Big Ten tournament. After getting swept by No. 1 UCLA last weekend, the Wolverines hope to jumpstart their own momentum in a series that sees them as underdogs.

Starting with the offense, Michigan's star is infielder Colby Turner whose .346 average, 27 hits, 15 runs scored, six doubles, five home runs, 21 RBIs, .996 OPS and three stolen bases all lead the team. It's an impressive start for the junior after hitting just .238 last season in 45 games. A former top 200 recruit with stops at Alabama and Houston, outfielder Evan Haeger is in the midst of his best college season with a .310 average, four doubles and tying for the team lead with 10 walks. Joining him in the outfield is Greg Pace Jr.. The 6-foot-3 returning starter ranks third on the squad with a .288 average while adding four doubles. After a limited 2025 campaign, Cade Ladehoff has recorded seven extra base hits out of his 16 knocks, which includes a pair of home runs, four doubles and one triple.

The starting rotation starts with junior right-hander Cade Montgomery. He transferred to Michigan after two seasons at Utah Tech, but he's struggled to acclimate so far in 2026 with a 7.57 ERA in over 27 innings, but part of that stems from allowing all 10 runs in a 10-5 win for No. 1 UCLA last Friday. Teammate Kurt Barr has been better with a 4.30 ERA in 23 innings. With 27 strikeouts and 12 walks, Barr has the talent to become the Wolverine ace. The Sunday starter has shifted back-and-forth despite having Big Ten All-Freshman pick Tate Carey on the roster. The sophomore has recorded a 3.45 ERA in three starts, but he has yet to pitch in March.

Michigan reliever Grant Bradley hasn't allowed a run through his 14 innings of the season and has surrendered just eight hits. | Michigan Athletics

Michigan's bullpen is the headliner for the Wolverines. Preseason All-Big Ten selection Gavin DeVooght has lived up to the billing with a 1.96 ERA in 18.1 innings, but he has a wild side with 17 strikeouts and 12 walks. Seemingly coming out of nowhere, sophomore Grant Bradley has been a star, allowing zero runs across his first 14 innings of the season and just eight hits. Plus, high-usage relievers Tyler Finkbeiner (3.38 ERA), Max Debiec (3.86), Shane Brinham (5.11) and David Lally Jr. (5.50) have all compiled solid numbers in 19 games this season.

Strickly speaking, Michigan has a weak offense that sits in the bottom half of the Big Ten in most categories, including second-to-last in home runs and having the third-most strikeouts. The pitching staff is better, but with Tate Carey missing, it's not an impressive rotation. The bullpen is the saving grace, but they can't be affected if the rotation can't hold up their end of the bargin.

Michigan (No. 56 RPI) will definitely pose more of of a threat than Maine last weekend, but this is another matchup on paper that favors the Huskers. I'm not expecting another sweep, but it's easy to invision NU taking two of three from the Wolverines.

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