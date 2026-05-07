How to Watch No. 25 Nebraska Baseball vs. Iowa with Preview, Breakdown and TV Channel
Last weekend was a good reminder for the No. 25 Nebraska baseball team that anything can happen.
Just as the chatter for the Huskers' chances of hosting an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2008 heated up, Nebraska dropped only its second conference series of the season by getting swept at Ohio State.
In another change of the weekend rotation, breakout star Carson Jasa earned a quality start in Friday's series opener, with six innings and allowing two runs. Ty Horn dealt two scoreless innings in relief, but the usual potent NU offense was limited to just four hits by OSU starter Gavin Kuzniewski as the Buckeyes scratched out a 2-1 series-opening victory.
Ohio State jumped on NU starter Gavin Blachowicz early on in the next game, plating three runs in the opening inning. The Huskers were once again shut down by the OSU rotation as starter Chris Domke posted seven innings with just one run surrendered in an eventual 7-3 win to secure the weekend series.
The back-to-back defeats snowballed into a rough Sunday finale as Cooper Katskee was lit up with five runs in just over three innings of work to give Buckeye starter Pierce Herrenbruck plenty of rope. The Cornhuskers managed only one run on the afternoon as Ohio State pulled away for a 10-1 win to complete the sweep and give NU its worst weekend of the season.
However, there's always going to be a clunker in a season that stretches over 60 games. The 2021 squad that nearly reached the College World Series had a similar early May weekend, and they bounced back for one of the program's best seasons in the last 15 years. That'll be the message from head coach Will Bolt, who needs his team ready for another key series that sees rival Iowa come to Lincoln.
Here's all you need to know.
How to Follow Along
Game 1
- Matchup: No. 25 Nebraska (34-14, 17-7 B1G) vs. Iowa (29-18, 12-12 B1G)
- When: Friday, May 8
- Where: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 6 p.m. CDT
- Watch: Nebraska Public Media
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 2
- Matchup: No. 25 Nebraska (34-14, 17-7 B1G) vs. Iowa (29-18, 12-12 B1G)
- When: Saturday, May 9
- Where: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 2 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 3
- Matchup: No. 25 Nebraska (34-14, 17-7 B1G) vs. Iowa (29-18, 12-12 B1G)
- When: Sunday, May 10
- Where: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 2 p.m. CDT
- Watch: Big Ten Network
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Probable Pitchers
Friday
Nebraska: RHP Carson Jasa, R-Soph. (8-2, 3.68 ERA, 63.2 IP, 85 SO, 39 BB)
Iowa: RHP/1B Tyler Guerin, Soph. (2-2, 6.80 ERA, 42.1 IP, 37 SO, 29 BB)
Saturday
Nebraska: RHP Ty Horn, Jr. (2-2, 4.06 ERA, 62.0 IP, 61 SO, 23 BB)
Iowa: RHP Maddux Frese, Jr. (4-2, 2.56 ERA, 59.2 IP, 36 SO, 18 BB)
Sunday
Nebraska: RHP Gavin Blachowicz, Soph. (4-2, 3.08 ERA, 52.2 IP, 58 SO, 22 BB)
Iowa: RHP Logan Runde, Gr. (2-4, 5.44 ERA, 43.0 IP, 39 SO, 16 BB)
Series History
Iowa leads 32-28
- The Hawkeyes came out on top in the 2025 season series, taking down the Huskers in Iowa City for an early April three-game slate.
- The rivalry series has been highly contested in the last few seasons, with Iowa holding a slim 3-2 lead in the last five conference series.
Iowa Scout
Last Season: 33-22 (21-9 B1G, 3rd)
Finish: Did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament
All-B1G: 3x First Team, 2x Second Team, 1x Third Team, 1x All-Freshman
Head Coach: Rick Heller
Year at School: 13th
Iowa Record: 413-251-1 (.621)
Career Record: 1,103-814-5 (.574)
NCAA Regionals/Championships: 7x DI NCAA Regionals, 1x DIII College World Series App, 4x IIAC (DII) regular season, 1x MVC regular season, 1x MVC tournament, 1x B1G Tournament
Awards: 4x IIAC Coach OTY, 1x MVC Coach OTY
B1G All-Conference Returners: INF Jaixen Frost (All-Fresh.)
Big Ten Preseason Poll: 6th of 17
B1G Preseason Players to Watch: RHP/1B Tyler Guerin, INF Gable Mitchell, INF Caleb Wulf
Key Returners
- Gable Mitchell | INF | Sr. | The 5-foot-9 infielder leads the conference in batting average with a .393 mark, which also includes five homers, 40 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and just 13 strikeouts compared to 26 walks.
- Caleb Wulf | INF | Sr. | Built similarly to Mitchell, the former Southeastern CC transfer is second on the team and fourth in the Big Ten with a .370 slash line and paces the Hawkeye offense with 43 RBIs.
- Kyle Alivo | INF/RHP | R-Fr. | A high-use reliever that redshirted last season, Alivo has logged a 3.03 ERA in 38.2 innings pitched this year, which includes a pair of starts.
- Max Burt | C | R-Soph. | After making just seven appearances last season, Iowa's catcher is fourth on the team with a .325 average with a trio of home runs.
- Kooper Schulte | INF | Sr. | After making 47 appearances in his first season in Iowa City last year, the former JUCO transfer has started in all 47 of his games this season with a .286 slash lline, plus a team-high six homers and 17 doubles.
- Tyler Guerin | RHP/1B | Soph. | A two-way player from Minnesota, the 6-foot-6 Guerin has been Iowa's Friday starter in the last few weeks and carries a 6.80 ERA in six starts and 15 total outings.
- Kellen Strohmeyer | UTIL | R-Jr. | Another part-time starter from last season, the 6-foot-3 junior has found a full-time role this season with a .287 average and three home runs.
- Miles Risley | OF | Sr. | Returning to Iowa City after hitting .299 as a starter last season, the former Kirkwood CC transfer has seen his average slightly improve to .302 with five home runs in 129 at-bats.
- Justin Hackett | RHP | Sr. | A former transfer from TCU, Hackett thrived with a 1.45 ERA in 16 outings last season, but his senior season has been disastrous with an 8.27 ERA in 16 appearances and over 20 innings.
- Jaron Bleeker | RHP | Soph. | The second-year hurler and swing man has registered a 6.25 ERA in 15 showings, which includes five starts.
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Maddux Frese | RHP | Jr. | The standout transfer from Southeastern CC has flourished as the Saturday starter for the Hawkeyes, entering the weekend with a 2.56 ERA in over 59 innings and 12 appearances.
- Logan Runde | RHP | Gr. | With Iowa marking his fourth school in five seasons, the FIU transfer has compiled a 5.44 ERA in 12 starts with 39 strikeouts and 16 walks.
- Bretty White | UTIL | R-Fr. | A transfer from Baylor — where he didn't see any action — the 6-foot-1 Iowa native has hit .368 in 24 games as part of his debut season.
- Joey Nerat | OF | Sr. | A transfer from powerhouse Dallas Baptist, Nerat is third on the team with 13 doubles while hitting .293 in 140 at-bats.
- Joe Husak | RHP | Gr. | An All-MVC Honorable Mention last season at Illinois State, the Iowa native has become the Hawkeyes' closer with a team-leading 19 appearances and three saves in 26 innings.
- Brolan Frost | LHP | Fr. | A 6-foot-5 reliever from Wisconsin, the true freshman has shined with a team-leading 2.94 ERA across 18.1 IP and 15 appearances.
- Cole Moore | RHP | Fr. | A 6-foot-3 recruit from Adel, Iowa, the first-year reliever has racked up 17 appearances with a 4.79 ERA in 20.2 IP.
- Beau Leisure | RHP | Jr. | The 6-foot-4 transfer from Kirkwood CC has been hammered for a 12.00 ERA in 16 outings.
Outlook
Despite leading the program to 30-plus wins in the last four seasons — and soon to be five — the Iowa baseball program has only appeared in one NCAA Regional during that span. 13-year head coach Rick Heller has the Hawkeyes on a mission to snap that trend and reach the postseason for the first time since 2023.
Gutted by returning just one of the seven all-conference performers from last season, the Hawkeyes continue to be consistent with a 29-18 mark entering a pivotal weekend for Iowa's postseason hopes. The three-game slate at Haymarket Park will feature the top two offenses in the conference. Iowa leads the Big Ten with a .311 average, with Nebraska trailing at a .308 slash mark.
Returning senior Gable Mitchell leads the effort with a conference-leading .393 mark, which also includes fellow senior Caleb Wulf, who ranks fourth in the Big Ten with a .370 average. Iowa brings an offense to Lincoln with plenty of depth, as 12 different players have logged at least 30 appearances this season.
Similar to Nebraska with low power numbers — Kooper Schlulte leads Iowa with six homers — the Hawkeyes are second in the conference with 85 stolen bases. Five separate players have at least 10 swiped bags, highlighted by Kellen Strohmeyer (17), Joey Nerat (16), Miles Risley (13), Mitchell (11) and Schulte (10).
The Huskers definitely have the advantage on the pitching side as Iowa ranks 13th with a 5.89 team ERA. Saturday starter and Southeastern transfer Maddux Frese is the most dangerous with a 2.56 ERA in over 59 innings. Tyler Guerin (6.80 ERA) and Logan Runde (5.44 ERA) round out the weekend rotation, but they won’t scare a potent NU offense.
The bullpen is okay as the 6-foot-6, true freshman lefty Brolan Frost leads the Hawkeye relievers with a 2.94 ERA. He’s backed up by high-use bullpen arm Kyle Alivo, who’s posted a 3.03 ERA in 38.2 innings across 13 appearances, including a pair of starts. Plus, Cole Moore (4.79 ERA) and Joe Husak — who acts as the team’s closer — both provide solid options in the later innings.
Overall, this weekend series will likely be decided by the pitching and the Huskers win out in that regard on paper. However, as last week proved, anything can happen, but give me Nebraska to bounce back strong with a series victory over the rival Hawkeyes.
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Geoff Exstrom covers a variety of Nebraska sports and brings nearly a decade of experience writing in the Nebraska market. Geoff is an award-winning writer and podcaster, serving in a variety of roles across his media career. Geoff is currently the Director of Communications, Broadcast and Media for the Omaha Supernovas, a professional volleyball team in Omaha, Nebraska where they hold the distinction of being No. 1 in the world in average pro volleyball attendance. Geoff holds a degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and spends his time watching F1 with his loving partner, Grisela and their four cats.Follow Ex_On_Sports