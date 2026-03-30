How to Watch No. 19 Nebraska Baseball at Creighton with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming

In a Husker sports week that saw big heartbreak, the No. 19 Nebraska Baseball team kept on rolling.

Facing an underperforming Indiana team for the third conference series of the spring, the Huskers shot out to a quick start in the Friday series opener. Max Buettenback launched a two-run homer in the second inning before Dylan Carey ripped an RBI single up the middle before scoring on a balk. Another fifth-inning run stretched the lead to 5-0 through five frames. Despite five scoreless innings from starter Ty Horn, the Hoosiers plated two to knock out the NU right-hander. Two more from IU suddenly made it a one-run game, but Case Sanderson wore a bases-loaded hit by pitch to bring in an insurance run in the next half inning. The Hoosiers would score a run in the seventh, but two shutout innings in relief from J'Shawn Unger earned him the save and a 6-5 win for the Cornhuskers.

A similar script followed the next day with Nebraska firing out to another 5-0 run behind a pair of RBIs from Carey. Four runs from Indiana in the sixth and seventh innings again cut the deficit to one. NU answered by exploding for a seven-run seventh inning as a Carey three-run bomb stamped the game-altering inning to give Nebraska a 12-7 win and series victory.

On Sunday, it was Indiana who had the fast start, plating two runs in the first weekend start for Cooper Katskee, who made the move from midweek. The Huskers crawled back with one run scored in each of the second, fourth, fifth, and sixth innings to take a 4-3 advantage into the seventh. That frame set the stage for the series-ending blow as Nebraska mounted an eight-run inning, capped by Carey's record-breaking double and grand slam to lead NU to a 12-4 win and series sweep of the Hoosiers.

With family in attendance on Sunday to witness his 57th and career breaking double at NU, Carey displayed a dominant bat all weekend that makes him one of the top prospects in the Big Ten. In the three games, he slashed .545 in 11 at-bats with two home runs, 9 RBIs, one double, four runs scored and one walk.

Riding high with eight wins in their first nine conference games and a six-game winning streak, the Huskers look to stay unbeaten in the midweek when they travel up to Charles Schwab Field to take on rival Creighton. Here's all you need to know for Tuesday night's rivalry showdown in Omaha.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 19 Nebraska (22-6, 8-1 B1G) at Creighton (13-12, 0-0 Big East)

No. 19 Nebraska (22-6, 8-1 B1G) at Creighton (13-12, 0-0 Big East) When: Tuesday, March 31

Tuesday, March 31 Where: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Neb.

Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Neb. Time: 6 p.m. CDT

6 p.m. CDT Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Probable Pitchers

Nebraska: RHP Gavin Blachowicz, Soph. (2-1, 2.86 ERA, 28.1 IP, 37 SO, 9 BB)

Creighton: RHP Jakob Ruhl, Fr. (1-1, 4.64 ERA, 21.1 IP, 16 SO, 9 BB)

Series History

Nebraska leads 41-28

Despite a winning all-time record, this rivalry has been lopsided, with Creighton winning eight of the last 10 matchups and the last six season series dating back to 2018.

The Bluejays took two of the three games against NU last year, including both contests at Haymarket Park.

First-year head coach Mark Kingston has Creighton out to a 13-12 start heading into Tuesday's game versus rival Nebraska. | Creighton Athletics

Creighton Scout

Last Season: 43-16 (17-4 Big East, T-1st); Big East regular season and tournament champions

Finish: L, 8-3 to No. 6 Arkansas; 2-2 at Fayetteville Regional

Big East Awards: Pitcher, Freshman and Coaching Staff of the Year

All-Big East: 3x First Team, 3x Second Team,

Head Coach: Mark Kingston

Year at School: 1st; 2nd at CU; 16th as HC

Creighton Record: 13-12 (.520)

Career Record: 503-347-1 (.591)

NCAA Regionals/Championships: 2x Super Regionals, 7x Regionals, 2x MVC regular season titles, 1x MVC tournament

Awards: 2x MVC Coach OTY

All-Conference Returners: RHP Wilson Magers (Fr. OTY, 1st Team), C Connor Capece (2nd Team)

Big East Preseason Poll: 2nd of 8 teams; three first-place votes

All-Big East Preseason Honors: C Connor Capece, RHP Wilson Magers

Creighton veteran Ben North leads the team with a .368 average and seven stolen bases, plus four homers and 22 RBIs. | Creighton Athletics

Key Returners

Ben North | INF | Gr. | A returning contributor from 2025, the long-time Bluejay is one of four players with an average above .300 (.368) and leads the team with seven stolen bases while ranking second in home runs (4) and RBIs (22).

Connor Capece | C | Jr. | The Omaha Gross alum enjoyed a breakout sophomore season by hitting .351 in over 50 games while earning All-Big East Second Team honors, but has struggled as a junior with only a .231 clip in 25 games. However, he's contributed a team-leading 23 RBIs.

Nate McHugh | C | Sr. | A former transfer from Iowa Western CC and Boston College, McHugh is second on the team in average (.320) and has hammered a team-high five home runs in just his second season with the Bluejays.

Teddy Deters | OF | Gr. | A returning starter from 2025, the graduate student has earned a team-leading 18 walks with three homers and nine RBIs on a .271 average in 85 at-bats.

Nick Venteicher | INF | Soph. | The Millard West graduate hit .198 as a freshman before returning this season to improve to a .233 average in 60 at-bats.

Shea Wendt | RHP | Jr. | Heralding from Blair, Nebraska, the junior has turned in similar numbers to 2025 with a 5.06 ERA in 12 appearances and 16 innings pitched.

Jimmy Burke | RHP | R-Sr. | A returning reliever from last season, Burke has good stuff with 21 strikeouts, which ranks second among relievers, and owns an ERA of 5.50 in 12 appearances and 18 innings.

Creighton's Matt Goldenbaum has enjoyed a breakout season with a team-high 0.71 ERA after transferring from South Florida. | Creighton Athletics

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Matt Goldenbaum | RHP | R-Soph. | A transfer from South Florida, Goldenbaum has broken out as a sophomore, recording a team-leading 0.71 ERA in 12.2 innings and 11 appearances with a pair of saves.

Nick Bowron | C | Fr. | Heralding from Minnesota, the first-year player has hit .308 in 26 at-bats, including 10 walks.

Joe Washburn | INF | Fr. | The 5-foot-7, first-year infielder has slashed .300 in his first 50 college at-bats while contributing seven RBIs and six stolen bases in 17 games.

Isaac Wachsmann | OF | R-Jr. | The 6-foot-4 transfer from Big East foe Xavier is one of three players with at least 20 RBIs this season and ranks second with 14 walks in 90 at-bats.

JT Adams | RHP | Jr. | A starting pitcher transfer from Fort Scott CC, the Kansas native is in the bullpen for CU and ranks second among relievers with a 4.50 ERA in 10 innings.

Jakob Ruhl | RHP | Fr. | A two-time All-State player at Central City, the Nebraska native is a swing starter for the Bluejays with a 4.64 ERA, as three of his nine appearances this year have been as a starter.

Rocco Gump | INF | Gr. | The 6-foot-3 transfer was an all-conference player at Northwestern State before transferring to Creighton, where he's hitting .221 in starting all 25 games.

Chris Baillargeon | INF/OF | Gr. | A former All-Patriot League performer at Holy Cross, the New York native has added a pair of home runs and 11 RBIs with a .208 average across 22 games.

Lew Rice | OF | Gr. | After earning the conference batting title as a junior and being named to the 2025 Big South All-Tournament team, Rice hasn't seen that translate to Creighton, where he's hitting just .203 in 59 at-bats across 20 games.

Evan Stratton | RHP | Jr. | A swing starter at Riverside CC last season, the junior right-hander from California has produced a 6.35 ERA as one of four pitchers on Creighton to have at least 10 appearances.

Returning Creighton starter Nate McHugh leads the Bluejays with five home runs and has hit .320 with 15 RBIs in all 25 games. | Creighton Athletics

Outlook

With an athletic department keen on setting up succession plans, the first of two major coaching shifts for Creighton began at the end of the 2025 college baseball season. Leading the Bluejays for 25 seasons and over 700 wins, the retiring Ed Servais led CU back to an NCAA Regional for the first time in six years after capturing both Big East regular season and tournament crowns. Despite falling in the Fayetteville regional, it was a classy end to an all-time coach.

His retirement paved the way for Mark Kingston, who was hired in 2024 as associate head coach and head coach in-waiting. An established leader with previous stops at Illinois State and South Florida, Kingston is most well-known for his tenure at South Carolina from 2018-2024, where he went 217-155 with four regional appearances and two Super Regional berths.

Taking on Nebraska for their final game before conference play, Creighton enters the week at 13-12, which includes series wins over Saint Mary's, Gonzaga, Tulane, and Sacramento State while dropping a series to Miami (Fla.) and going a combined 1-5 at two non-conference tournaments.

Returning just two of the team's six all-conference performers from last year, the Bluejays are not the team that won two games in an NCAA Regional last year. A Husker killer in the past, graduate student Ben North leads the offense with a .368 average and five doubles while adding four homers, two triples, and 22 RBIs. Three other players join North as hitters batting over .300, which includes former two-time transfer Nate McHugh (.320 AVG, 5 HR) and a pair of true freshman bench pieces, Nick Bowron (.308) and Joe Washburn (.300).

Creighton junior Connor Capece is one of three Bluejays to post 20 or more RBIs this season despite a .231 average. | Creighton Athletics

Returning infielder and veteran Teddy Deters has hit .271 with a trio of home runs, while sophomore Nick Venteicher has improved his average by 35 points to .233. After a breakout sophomore season that saw him hit .350 in over 50 games, catcher Connor Capece hasn't had the same success as a junior with a .231 average, but he's posted a team-high 23 RBIs with two home runs.

The pitching staff is a similar story with a couple of top arms, but a large drop-off after that. Matt Goldenbaum struggled as a redshirt freshman at South Florida with a 9.22 ERA in over 13 innings. He transferred over the offseason and has dominated for the Bluejays with a 0.71 ERA out of the bullpen in over 12 innings and 11 appearances. Another impactful transfer from Fort Scott CC, JT Adams ranks second among CU relievers with a 4.50 ERA in 10 innings. Jakob Ruhl, who could get the start on Tuesday, has logged a .464 ERA with three starts in his nine appearances this season as a true freshman. You may also see the returning duo of Shea Wendt (5.06 ERA in 16 IP) and Jimmy Burke (5.50 ERA in 18 IP) as the latter leads all relievers with 21 strikeouts compared to just seven walks.

While it's logical to see that Nebraska overpowers the Bluejays on paper, that hasn't necessarily mattered in past years. A trend that the Huskers have bucked so far this season, past midweek struggles have always been the most pointed-out against the Bluejays, who have outwitted Nebraska for eight wins in the last 10 past matchups. Finally possessing the rotation depth that's plagued them in previous years, the Huskers finally have a worthy midweek starting option, and that's why they're my pick for Tuesday's win. However, games always seem to be wacky when it comes to this rivalry at Charles Schwab Field.