Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Bobby Witt Jr. to Go Deep vs. White Sox)

No bet is more electric to cash than a wager on a player to hit a home run. Not only are they fun, but if you manage to hit on, you'll get a nice payday. That's exactly what we're going to try to do today.

Let's dive into my top three home run bets for Thursday's slate of games.

Best MLB Home Run Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jordan Walker Home Run +310

Randy Arozarena Home Run +590

Bobby Witt Jr. Home Run +420

Jordan Walker Home Run +310

The St. Louis Cardinals are set to take on the Athletics on Thursday afternoon, who will be rolling with Jacob Lopez as their starting pitcher. Lopez has had a huge issue giving up home runs this season, allowing 2.0 home runs per nine innings pitched. To try to take advantage of that, I'm going to bet on Jordan Walker to hit a dinger.

Walker has been the Cardinals' best offensive player this season, already recording 11 home runs with an impressive slugging percentage of .555. Let's hope he hits his 12th home run today.

Randy Arozarena Home Run +590

Randy Arozarena has only hit four home runs this season, but he's third on the team in slugging percentage at .463. That tells me that his fifth home run is going to happen sooner rather than later.

The Mariners will take on the Astros tonight, who are starting Mike Burrows on the mound. Burrows has allowed 1.6 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, which is the 23rd-highest home run rate amongst all pitchers who have pitched 30+ innings this season. This seems like a great value bet at +590.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home Run +420

Bobby Witt Jr. is leading the Royals in home runs with seven, and slugging percentage at .506. Tonight, he and the Royals will take on Anthony Kay of the Chicago White Sox. Kay has allowed 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched this season. That could lead to a great opportunity for Witt Jr. to hit his eighth homer of the 2026 campaign.

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins . Simply sign up, make a deposit, and bet $5. If that first bet wins, you get $250 in bonus bets.

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