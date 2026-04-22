Minor-League Baseball Games Should Be Having a Major Moment

Tucked away beneath the shadows of rugged mountains, moored at waterfronts and nestled within scenic city skylines across the country are some of the most budget-friendly sporting events around: minor league baseball games. Yes, yes, I know what you’re thinking.

Why go to a minor league game when I can catch a major league one?

Minor league games, aside from being notoriously family-friendly, offer baseball fans the unique opportunity to get a close-up glimpse of some MLB stars—not to mention top prospects—all without breaking the bank. Even with the 2026 season just a few weeks old, nearly every team in the league is dealing with injuries to key contributors. To get these injured stars back up to speed, it’s common practice to send them back to where their pro careers began, in the minors, where they play rehab games for the club’s affiliates.

An injured star player beginning a rehab assignment is music to the ears of that team’s fan base, for it means a return to the majors is imminent. But the rehab assignment is also good news for the opportunistic fan.

The average MLB ticket in the section behind home plate will run you several hundred bucks, and sometimes many more dollars than that. To a minor league game? That same view can oftentimes be enjoyed for $20 or $30 a pop. While you still need to factor in gas, parking and concessions, you’re still not even close to equaling the hefty big-league price tag for such a premium view. While inflation in the current economy has skyrocketed the price of nearly everything—including MLB tickets—minor-league baseball remains an affordable event for the average family, particularly when you consider the concession and ticket deals that minor league clubs often offer.

A view from section 102 of Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola, Fla. | Screengrab courtesy of A View From My Seat

Just this past week alone, fans of the Double A Somerset Patriots could witness 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole and All-Star Zack Wheeler toe the rubber at TD Bank Ballpark up close for a fraction of the cost. On Tuesday, All-Star Braves hurler Spencer Strider and Blue Jays rookie phenom Trey Yesavage did the same for their respective minor league affiliates.

While the level of competition isn’t up to the standard of the major leagues, these are still pro ballplayers doing this for a living who are highly motivated in their chase for a promotion to the next level. In short, you’re still seeing high-level baseball being played.

Minor-league baseball attendance dropped by 2.9% in 2025 from its numbers in '24. And while the overall attendance number was north of 30 million once again, the minors have yet to reclaim the attendance heights they soared to in the 2000s and 2010s. That can at least be partially explained by the fact that there are now roughly 40 fewer teams following a post-pandemic restructure of the minors.

But a 2025 summer surge in attendance, as well as the attendance boom two teams experienced during inaugural weeks at their new ballparks in 2026, makes me think that minor league baseball is having a moment. It deserves one, anyway.

So keep an eye on the injury list throughout the rest of this season. Check out if there are any minor league ballparks near you and consider planning a trip during a rehab assignment game of an MLB star, or any game for that matter. It’s a great (and cheaper!) way for families to introduce young kids to live sporting events with smaller-capacity crowds and fun-filled promotional events. And chances are, whether you’re a new, casual or diehard baseball fan, it will be an experience worth remembering.

Here are seven more reasons why minor league baseball deserves a bigger spotlight.

Easier access to autographs

Rehab assignments give fans unique autograph opportunities, such as during Yankees ace Gerrit Cole's brief 2024 stint with the Somerset Patriots. | John Jones-Imagn Images

While it’s never a guarantee, the smaller venues where minor league games are played—the biggest minor league ballpark is the 16,660-seat Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y.—offer fans better chances at scoring autographs from stars on rehab assignments. The opportunity for a young fan to have an experience they’ll never forget is reason enough alone to explore attending a minor league game.

Very family-friendly

Because it’s a far less expensive ticket, you won’t feel as bad if you do have to leave early. Plus, with cool giveaways, silly themed nights, deals on concessions (more on that in a moment) and a more relaxed vibe, the atmosphere is conducive to family fun.

Deals on concessions and fun promotional giveaways/nights

From the Buffalo Bisons’ Family Value Night ($10 tickets, $3 select concessions for kids) to the El Paso Chihuahuas’ Mature Munchies Wednesdays (each guest 60 and over receives a free hot dog), there are always plenty of deals that will satisfy both the wallet and the stomach. And if it’s fun you’re looking for, the minor leagues definitely have you covered there as hosts of some of the funniest and most memorable promotional nights around. There’s Bark at the Park and Belle of the Ballpark, just to name a few, as well as countless hyper-localized promotions.

Some of the best views and scenery

Utah's Wasatch Mountains provide a breathtaking background for baseball. | Tyler McFarland/MLB Photos/Getty Images

Seriously, look at that view! There’s not many ballparks like The Ballpark at America First Square, home of the Triple A Salt Lake Bees, which offers views of the Utah mountain ranges in its backdrop.

Then there’s Jackie Robinson Ballpark, home of the Single A Daytona Tortugas, a baseball field that almost looks as if it's floating along on City Island in the Halifax River. Or the boardwalk and roller-coaster-adjacent Maimonides Park, home to the High A Brooklyn Cyclones.

These are just a few of the many minor league ballparks across the country offering some of the most unique and awe-inspiring views you’ll ever see at a baseball game.

You might see MLB’s next big star

Somewhere, there’s someone who managed to catch one of the 20 games that three-time AL MVP Mike Trout starred in for the 2012 Salt Lake Bees before he got the promotion to The Show.

You may or may not know it at the time, but go to any minor league game and you might just be seeing the game’s next greatest star and have a killer story to tell for years to come.

You could get ahead of the curve on rule changes that might one day arrive in MLB

The pitch clock and ABS challenge system, two rule changes that have been met with widespread approval by baseball fans, were tested in the minors before they reached MLB. In 2026, there will be several rule changes that will make minor-league baseball look a bit different than in prior years, such as Pacific Coast League's Check Swing Challenge (beginning on May 5), or the International League's moving of second base closer to home plate, lessening the distance needed to traverse between first and second or second and third in an effort to encourage stolen bases.

Fans headed to minor-league ballparks in 2026 will get a head start on experiencing—and forming opinions—on these rule changes, which at the very least makes for some fun conversation with friends.

You could see something you’d never see in the majors

Minor league games often produce moments you simply will never see in MLB. You might see a player get hit by a pitch four times in one game (ouch). Or maybe you'd see a baseball hit twice on one hit. Or eight runs without a hit. And those are all just from the last year!

You simply never know what you’re going to see when you go to the ballpark. And that phrase rings especially true when we’re talking about minor league ballparks.

Bonus: My five favorite minor league baseball team names

You will never hear any team names like minor league baseball team names. Here are five of my favorites.

Binghamton Rumble Ponies

It’s not just any pony. It’s a Rumble Pony.

Amarillo Sod Poodles

I’m told that this is an old-fashioned name for a prairie dog. Whatever it is, it’s fun.

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

They aren’t the only minor league team named after cuisine, but they might be the boldest.

Hartford Yard Goats

What exactly is a Yard Goat, you ask? It’s not what it sounds like, as a Yard Goat is apparently slang for “an engine that switches a train to get it ready for another locomotive to take over”, according to a 2015 article from MLB.com.

Rocket City Trash Pandas

It was about time that our furry trash can foraging friends (raccoons) got themselves a baseball team.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated