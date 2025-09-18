Nebraska’s Carson Jasa Earns National Spotlight as a Top 2026 MLB Draft Prospect
Nebraska right-hander Carson Jasa recently wrapped up his redshirt freshman season in Lincoln. That’s where he made 11 appearances on the mound, including four starts. He finished with a 2-2 record and an 8.68 ERA. However, the stat line doesn’t tell the full story.
Carson Jasa’s Freshman Season with the Huskers
Jasa has landed on the national radar in a big way. He checked in at No. 19 on D1Baseball’s Top 2026 Pitcher Draft Prospects list from the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League.
The honor highlights Jasa’s growing reputation as one of college baseball’s most intriguing young arms. With that it also places him firmly in the conversation as a future MLB prospect.
Opposing hitters batted just .237 against him, and he struck out 24 batters across 18.2 innings. His ability to keep hitters off balance despite limited experience was enough to turn heads and keep scouts intrigued about his ceiling.
Two outings in particular showcased Jasa’s promise. Against Wichita State, he tossed five shutout innings, allowing only two hits, walking one, and striking out a season-high eight batters.
He followed that up with another gem at Pepperdine. That’s where he gave up just two runs on two hits over five innings while recording seven strikeouts and walking two. These back-to-back starts showed the kind of command, poise, and swing-and-miss stuff that earned him his spot on D1Baseball’s list.
From Colorado Standout to Nebraska Pitcher
Before arriving in Lincoln, Jasa built a strong resume at Faith Christian Academy in Colorado. Perfect Game ranked him the No. 4 right-handed pitcher and No. 9 overall prospect in the state. He was also a true multi-sport athlete, competing in basketball and helping his school win a state championship as a junior.
On the diamond, he earned all-state recognition as a senior and played summer ball with the Colorado Rockies Scout Team. Athletics run in his family too, as his father, Nate, played college basketball at Nebraska Wesleyan.
Beyond his athletic achievements, Jasa is equally committed in the classroom. Majoring in sports media and communication, he earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in 2025 and has consistently landed on the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll. That balance of academic and athletic dedication further underscores his all-around potential.
For Nebraska, Jasa’s recognition is a sign of bigger things to come. As he continues to gain experience at the collegiate level, his combination of size, skill, and composure makes him a pitcher worth watching closely.
