A Full-Mast Effort Powers Nebraska to Hall of Fame Classic Title
A trend of winning has followed Nebraska men’s basketball into the 2025-26 season, as the Huskers can now officially call themselves champions of the Hall of Fame Classic after edging Kansas State 86–85 on Friday night.
In a matchup that saw the lead change hands 11 times, Nebraska’s 10-point halftime cushion proved to be just enough for the Big Red to stay unbeaten.
Behind another standout performance from senior forward Rienk Mast, the Huskers showed the toughness needed to survive the final seconds and extend their win streak to double digits, dating back to last year’s College Basketball Crown Tournament.
With that in mind, here’s a look at Mast’s impact in Kansas City, and what his continued rise means for Nebraska as the schedule begins to stiffen.
Mast was the steadying force Nebraska needed all night, finishing with 20 points, four rebounds, and three assists while anchoring the offense during several key stretches. Whether it was spacing the floor, facilitating from the high post, or powering through contact at the rim, the senior forward repeatedly delivered when the Huskers needed a response.
The Netherlands native’s 12 second-half points led all Nebraska scorers, and his 17 minutes after halftime reflected a heart-on-his-sleeve effort that helped the Huskers survive a late Kansas State push. Mast logged a team-high 32 minutes overall; time Nebraska needed every second of to close out the game.
Through six games this fall, his impact has been impossible to miss. From floor spacing to interior scoring to an aggressive approach on the glass, Mast has given the Huskers a little bit of everything. He’s become one of the biggest reasons Nebraska’s undefeated record still stands.
Mast’s versatility is what truly elevates Nebraska’s ceiling. Few bigs in the Big Ten can impact the game in as many ways as the 6-foot-10 senior, and his skill set unlocks layers of Fred Hoiberg’s offense that simply aren’t available without him on the floor.
Whether he’s initiating sets from the top of the key, stretching defenses with his shooting, or serving as the hub for dribble handoffs and backdoor actions, Mast functions as both a safety valve and a catalyst on the offensive end. His ability to read defenses, deliver passes on time, and force defenders to respect his range gives the Huskers multiple avenues to generate quality looks—especially in tight, late-game moments like the ones against Kansas State.
Defensively, his strength and positioning allow Nebraska to handle bigger frontcourts without sacrificing mobility. Offensively, his presence creates space for the Huskers’ guards to attack, and his combination of patience and physicality gives Hoiberg a reliable option when possessions stall.
For a Nebraska team aiming to turn early-season momentum into something more substantial in the month of March, Mast’s do-it-all profile gives them a foundation built to withstand tougher opponents. His versatility isn’t just a luxury; it’s what raises Nebraska’s ceiling from competitive to potentially dangerous as the season unfolds.
Hoiberg, who seems to have done an excellent job surrounding Mast with versatile scoring options like Pryce Sandfort, is starting to put the country on notice. Against Kansas State, Nebraska had four players finish in double figures, with three of them closer to 20 points than 10, showing just how balanced this offense has become to start the year.
In five of Nebraska’s first six games, three or more Huskers have scored in double digits, and in four of those contests, at least four players reached that mark. It’s a testament to the versatility and cohesion this offense now operates with, something that simply wasn’t there at this time last year.
Mast’s ability to not only create his own shot but consistently generate opportunities for others has been on display all season. As the competition ramps up, that blend of scoring and playmaking will continue to be the engine that drives Nebraska’s offense forward.
With a four-day break before Nebraska returns home to face a 2-3 Winthrop squad, the Huskers have a prime opportunity to regroup, recharge, and carry the momentum of their Hall of Fame Classic title right back into Pinnacle Bank Arena. With new hardware in the trophy case and confidence growing by the game, Nebraska will look to handle business as they enter the matchup as a heavy favorite.
But the bigger picture extends beyond Winthrop. Mast’s consistency, versatility, and leadership have given this team a stabilizing presence it lacked a year ago. His ability to elevate the players around him, paired with the Huskers' newfound depth and balanced scoring, has raised Nebraska’s ceiling in a very real way.
If the Huskers continue leaning on their veteran forward while getting meaningful minutes from the full rotation, this early-season surge may be more than just a hot start. It might be the foundation of a team capable of doing something Nebraska basketball has never done: win an NCAA Tournament game.
