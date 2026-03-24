Carriker Chronicles Interviews Kent Pavelka

Kent Pavelka has been the voice of Nebraska basketball for over 50 years, and in this interview with Adam Carriker, he shares stories and insight that only someone with that kind of experience can give. From calling games for more than five decades to witnessing one of the biggest moments in program history, Pavelka gives a real and honest look at what this season means.

One of the biggest topics is Nebraska finally getting its first NCAA Tournament win. Pavelka talks about what it was like to be there for that moment and why it felt so surreal. After so many years of calling games, it was something he wasn’t sure he would ever see happen. That made it even more special. He also breaks down the wild win over Vanderbilt, a game that had everything and may go down as one of the best he has ever called.

Pavelka spends time talking about the fans as well. Husker Nation showed up in a huge way, especially in Oklahoma City, where the crowd noise and energy stood out. He makes it clear how much the support means to him and the team. The connection between Nebraska fans and their team is a big reason why this season feels different.

The conversation also looks ahead to the matchup with Iowa. Pavelka explains just how big that game is, not only because of the rivalry but because of what is on the line. A trip to the Elite Eight adds even more pressure and excitement. He also talks about possible matchups after that, including teams like Houston or Illinois.

Another key part of the interview is Pavelka’s thoughts on head coach Fred Hoiberg. He credits Hoiberg for building a complete team that works well on both offense and defense. According to Pavelka, this kind of success takes time, and now everything is coming together at the right moment.

Beyond this season, Pavelka shares how he got started in broadcasting, calling it a bit of luck or timing. He also talks about some of his favorite calls, including moments from his years covering Nebraska football. His passion for radio and storytelling really comes through.

After 51 years, Pavelka’s love for Nebraska and its fans is still strong. This interview is a mix of history, emotion, and insight, giving fans a deeper look at both the man behind the microphone and a season they won’t forget.