Nebraska Softball Star Named Top 3 Finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year

For a second straight year, Nebraska softball two-way star Jordy Frahm has been named a Top 3 finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, the organization announced on Monday.

Frahm joins UCLA's Megan Grant and Florida State's Isa Torres as the three finalists.

The senior from Papillion, Neb., is coming off a Lincoln Regional that saw her appear in all three games, starting one. She came away with a 1-0 record and two saves with 24 strikeouts while only allowing one hit, two walks, and a hit-by-pitch.

Among the elite.@jordybahl has been named a Top 3 finalist for @USASoftball Collegiate Player of the Year. 📋📈 pic.twitter.com/0Op3tHOEzd — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 18, 2026

Frahm struck out 16 against Grand Canyon on Saturday, which tied her career high and was the most by a Husker in an NCAA Tournament game since 2005.

Frahm has been a force in the circle and at the plate, leading the Huskers to a Big Ten regular-season and tournament title. On Sunday, she took it a step further and helped NU win its 10th NCAA Regional title and second consecutive Super Regional appearance.

This season, Frahm leads the Big Red offense with a .421 batting average and 19 home runs. She has collected 50 RBIs, 11 doubles, and 57 runs scored, a slugging percentage of .848, and an on-base percentage of .516.

If Frahm were to hit one more home run this season, she would become the first Husker with multiple 20-plus home run seasons. She could also be the first to have another 20-homer, 20-win season with one more victory in the circle.

Nebraska ➡️ Regional Final ‼️



Jordy Frahm sends @HuskerSoftball through with a career-high tying 1️⃣6️⃣ Ks, the most strikeouts she’s recorded in a Husker uniform 🙌



📺: ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/9baZNMHw9g — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) May 16, 2026

In the circle, Frahm is 19-4 with a 1.15 ERA and 12 saves. She has struck out 225 batters compared to only 28 walks.

Frahm's 12th save was against GCU in the Lincoln Regional final, and it tied the Big Ten single-season record. She has eight solo shutouts and contributed to three combined shutouts.

Nationally, Frahm ranks among the Top 10 nationally in six categories, including saves (1st – 12), strikeout-to-walk ratio (3rd– 8.04), earned run average (4th – 1.15), shutouts (4th – 8), strikeouts (9th – 225), and strikeouts per seven innings (10th – 9.6).

The award will be announced on Tuesday, May 26, ahead of the Women's College World Series at Devon Park.

Only 𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗘𝗘 remain. 👑



🌟 Jordy Frahm — @nebraskasa

🌟 Megan Grant — @UCLASoftball

🌟 Isa Torres — @FSU_Softball



The #USASoftball Collegiate Player of the Year will be announced ahead of the #WCWS in 𝐎𝐊𝐂!

🔗 https://t.co/tWqy43bnuY pic.twitter.com/RxNU1pqMlr — USA Softball (@USASoftball) May 18, 2026

Megan Grant, UCLA Bruins

Senior Megan Grant has delivered one of the most powerful seasons in college softball history, hitting her 40th home run on Sunday against South Carolina.

The previous single-season home run record was 37 and set by Arizona's Laura Espinoza in 1995. Grant tied the record against Frahm and the Huskers in the Big Ten Tournament championship game.

The UCLA single-season record was 32, and now, Grant sits one home run shy of tying Stacey Nuveman-Denis' program career record of 90 home runs. Nationally, Grant ranks among the Top 10 in several offensive categories, including total bases (2nd – 196), RBIs (4th – 86), runs scored (4th – 83), RBIs per game (5th – 1.48), batting average (6th – .473), and runs per game (6th – 1.43). She also leads the nation in home runs (40), home runs per game (.69), on-base percentage (.647), and slugging percentage (1.342).

Isa Torres, Florida State Seminoles

Isa Torres is the only player of the three to not make it out of Regionals, but has displayed incredible skills on both sides of the ball.

The shortstop was named the 2026 ACC Defensive Player of the Year and 2026 ACC Player of the Year. She finished the season with a .989 fielding percentage.

Torres ranks among the Top 5 nationally in batting average (3rd – .530), hits (3rd – 98), total bases (3rd – 181), doubles (5th – 21), on-base percentage (5th – .591), and runs per game (5th – 1.44). She also ranks in the Top 10 nationally in runs scored (7th – 78), triples (8th – 7), doubles per game (9th – .39), and slugging percentage (10th – .978). Among her ACC rivals, Torres leads the conference in batting average, hits, doubles, and triples.