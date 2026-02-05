February Madness? How Wednesday's Upsets Can Help Nebraska's 'Reset'

Theoretically, the “madness” isn’t supposed to happen until March in college basketball, but after Wednesday’s batch of games, it appears we’re already in the part of the season where the nation’s top teams better hold on tight.

In a rather unassuming night, three of the top-16 teams all fell. A 10-14 Portland team upset No. 6 Gonzaga 87-80, sending them packing with their second loss of the year. No. 10 Michigan State also watched another team’s fan base rush the court against them as Minnesota knocked off the Spartans 76-73. In the Big 12 Conference, Oklahoma State fans stormed the court after the Cowboys took out No. 16 BYU 99-92 for the night’s third upset.

Wednesday night delivered a reminder that national rankings are fragile, matchups matter more than brand names, and no teams — not even those in the top 10 — are immune from a bad night. For Nebraska, that reality is more than a national storyline. It’s a warning heading into Saturday’s matchup with Rutgers.

Gonzaga coach Mark Few watched his team suffer only its second loss of the season Wednesday night at Portland. | James Snook-Imagn Images

Three ranked teams, all beaten by unranked opponents on one night, and they weren’t exactly flukes. Portland controlled Gonzaga late. Oklahoma State turned its game into a high-possession scoring fight. Minnesota executed down the stretch against a Michigan State team built on late-game discipline.

That’s the sport right now, and it’s also the Big Ten right now, as evidenced by Minnesota notching the latest upset in the league. Earlier this season, it was Nebraska upsetting the applecart for the national names like Illinois and Michigan State. However, the last time NU took the court, the Fighting Illini returned the favor to hand the Huskers a second-straight loss after Nebraska shot out to a program-record 20-0 to start the year.

“I thought their length in the paint bothered us,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said following the 78-69 loss. “It took away some of our cutting. I thought early we curled, we got in there, we made some plays, we sprayed it out and had some really good looks. In the second half, we couldn’t get those same looks.”

Illinois' length was enough to disrupt Nebraska's offense Sunday in what turned into NU second-straight loss after starting 20-0. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska did enough early against Illinois to stay on rhythm offensively, generating clean opportunities and competing on the glass. But as the game settled into a half-court battle, possessions became harder to finish and second chances disappeared. Hoiberg admitted that his team simply didn’t finish off possessions, and it cost them.

That detail matters in a league defined by efficiency. When most teams defend and rebound well, the difference often comes down to whether a team converts at the rim while maintaining intensity for 40 minutes.

“I don’t think it had anything to do with our effort,” Hoiberg said. “I thought our guys played hard. I thought we did a really good job on the glass in the first half, but I just didn’t quite see that same fire, passion going after what we had in the first half.”

Context added another layer. Senior standout Rienk Mast logged only 25 minutes after being in the ER until three in the morning in the days surrounding the Michigan game. Hoiberg vowed that the senior leader will get it going again, and Saturday at Rutgers might be a good “get right” game for him and the rest of the team.

Nebraska senior Rienk Mast struggled in just 25 minutes of court time against Illinois, finishing with just five points. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

After all, that kind of physical toll is part of conference play, especially in a league where size, defensive pressure and physical rebounding are nightly expectations.

Metrics, efficiency margins and depth are shaping outcomes more than reputation. Nearly every night, the Big Ten delivers one-possession games, second-half swings and results that tighten standings across the board. There’s not a lot of separation at the top, and for Nebraska, which has already been navigating the grind of conference play, that context makes Saturday’s matchup with Rutgers anything but routine.

“It’s been pretty good since I’ve been here,” Hoiberg said of the Big Ten. “But when you look at Michigan and their talent, Michigan State, Purdue, Illinois is as hot as anybody right now, Wisconsin is on fire, Iowa’s playing great. You’ve got to be ready to go every time you step on the floor.”

The numbers back that up. Big Ten teams consistently sit near the top of national strength-of-schedule rankings, and many rank inside the top tiers of defensive efficiency, rebounding margin and physical metrics like opponent points in the paint. It’s a league where possessions are earned and rarely given away.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood called Nebraska one of the best defensive teams in the country following his team's win in Lincoln. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Opposing coaches recognize it, too. Illinois coach Brad Underwood called Nebraska “one of the best defensive teams not only in the Big Ten, but in the country,” emphasizing how difficult it was to score against the Huskers’ movement and physicality.

“We knew we were going to have to play extremely well to win,” Underwood said. “We beat a heck of a ball team (Sunday).”

That respect reflects Nebraska’s identity this season, but it also underscores the margin. Being a strong defensive team doesn’t guarantee wins in a conference where nearly every opponent brings the same profile, and that’s where Rutgers enters the conversation.

With six days between games, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg is focusing on recovery and toughness ahead of the Rutgers game. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska is enjoying nearly a full week between games, giving them much-needed time to recover from a grueling season, but also to reset their mindset after dropping back-to-back games. Hoiberg outlined a deliberate approach for the week involving film work early, recovery time midweek, then three days of focused preparation before Saturday, and it’s necessary.

“This is a Rutgers team that’s playing really good,” Hoiberg said. “They lose on the road by three to USC. They had a 15-point lead in the second half against Michigan State. They’re always tough and physical, especially in the rack.”

Rutgers’ identity has remained consistent under its system. The Scarlet Knights regularly rank among the conference leaders in opponent field-goal percentage and defensive efficiency, and they rarely allow teams to find rhythm inside. They grind possessions, limit transition and make games about toughness rather than flow.

Rutgers gave USC all it could handle before falling to the Trojans 78-75. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Those characteristics become even more dangerous in a season like this one because when the sport feels unpredictable, physical teams that can control pace and possessions often create the conditions for upsets. They don’t need hot shooting nights. They need discipline, rebounding and late-game execution.

Nebraska has already seen how quickly momentum can shift. Back-to-back losses have tightened the urgency in Lincoln, and the film is likely providing a clear roadmap for what needs to improve.

“We’ve just got to look at the film and learn from it and keep our head high,” Nebraska junior forward Pryce Sandfort said. “Flush it as we get ready for Rutgers.”

That’s the balance Nebraska has to strike — urgency without panic and focus without overreaction. The Huskers still bring experience, defensive consistency and a physical presence that holds up in conference play, but Wednesday night’s games are helpful reminders to not assume anything.

Oklahoma State nearly broke the century mark in its upset of BYU, beating the Cougars 99-92 Wednesday night. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Portland didn’t beat Gonzaga by accident. Oklahoma State didn’t drop 99 points on BYU by luck. Minnesota didn’t out-execute Michigan State late without preparation and discipline. Each result followed a familiar script: an underdog that controlled tempo, stayed physical and made key plays in the final minutes.

That’s the blueprint for every opponent Nebraska will face the rest of the way. and it’s why Saturday matters beyond the standings. A win stabilizes momentum and reinforces Nebraska’s identity. A loss adds to the grind and tightens the margin even more moving forward. In a league where middle-of-the-pack teams can quickly climb or fall, every February game carries weight.

Hoiberg’s message throughout the week has centered on preparation and toughness.

“We need to get right, get better,” he said. “This week — have a good week of toughness in our practices, have a really good three days heading into the weekend.”

Following back-to-back losses, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg is hoping this week serves as a "get right" week for his team. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That approach reflects an understanding of where the season sits. February is about habits and execution. Nebraska’s margin for error isn’t unique. It’s shared across the conference and the sport. That’s what makes this stretch compelling — and dangerous.

The Huskers are no longer chasing perfection, and if you ask any fan out there, it’s likely a good thing. Instead, they’re chasing consistency, and Rutgers will demand plenty of it on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights don’t rely on highlight runs or offensive explosions, but they’ve been known to make games uncomfortable for teams that “on paper” should handle them.

In a week where ranked teams have already proven vulnerable, that profile carries real weight.

Wednesday’s upsets aren’t just headlines; they’re reminders. No opponent can be treated lightly. This weekend, Nebraska has the opportunity to respond the right way. In a week where men’s college basketball already feels flipped upside down, the Huskers can’t afford to assume they’ll land on their feet without earning it.

