How to Watch Nebraska Basketball vs. Maryland Eastern Shore with Breakdown, Preview, Streaming
The Rienk Mast hype isn't slowing down anytime soon.
A 6-foot-10 senior from the Netherlands — who missed the entirety of last season due to knee surgery — Mast led the Nebraska men's basketball team to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in nearly a decade back in 2023, and he surely would've made the difference for last year's team that fell just a few wins short of back-to-back March Madness trips.
Before heading out for a three-game stretch that has stops in Sioux Falls and Kansas City, the Huskers welcome in Maryland Eastern Shore for an early week showdown in Lincoln.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (2-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. No. Maryland Eastern Shore (1-2, 0-0 MEAC)
- When: Tuesday, November 11
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 7 p.m. CST
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Maryland Eastern Shore Scout
Head Coach
Cleo Hill Jr. | 2nd season at MarylandEastern Shore & in Division I; 18th as HC | 7-27 (.206) at UMES | 2x BOXTOROW Coach OTY, NSAA/NCAA 1x DII Clarence Big House Gaines Coach OTY, 1x CIAA Coach OTY, | Previous head coach at Winston-Salem State, Shaw, Cheyney (All DII) | Previous assistant at Orange HS, Elizabeth HS, Mount Zion Christian Academy, and Nebraska.
2024 Finish
L, 70-77 to Norfolk State in MEAC Tournament First Round.
2024 Record & Awards
6-25 (2-12 MEAC, 8th) | All-MEAC: 1x Third Team, 1x All-Rookie.
All-Time Series
Nebraska leads 3-0 (Jan. 2, 2010 last matchup, 74-60 NU)
Key Returners
- Christopher Flippin | PF | Jr. | Returns to Maryland Eastern Shore after averaging 9.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest as a true sophomore last season.
- Maurice Vassel | F | Soph. | Entrenched as a full-time starter for the Hawks after starting in 13 of his 29 appearances last season, where he put in 2.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
Key Departures
- Ketron "KC" Shaw | G | Transfer | Transferred to Old Dominion after leading the Hawks with 18 points per game and a spot on the All-MEAC Third Team.
- Evan Johnson | G | Graduated | Averaged 14 points a game for the second-best on the team and shot a team-high 39% from three.
- Cardell Bailey | G | Transfer | Now at Southern Indiana after starting in 15 of his 28 appearances last season, while averaging over eight points a game.
- Kyrell Shaw | G | Transfer | 6-foot-4 guard that saw action in 30 games as a true freshman and was eventually named to the MEAC All-Rookie Team.
- Hassan Perkins | G | Transfer | Made his way to Coppin State after starting in 10 of 27 games in 2024-2025 with five points per game.
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Joseph Locandro | F | Sr. | Transfer from Concordia University Irvine, who's averaging a team-high 10.7 points per game against a brutal schedule.
- Zion Obanla | F | Sr. | Spent the last two years at Claffin University (Division II), where he averaged around 10 points a contest in over 40 games.
- Dorion Staples | F | Sr. | UMES marks his fifth school in six college seasons with Miles College representing his last stop, where her recorded 7.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.
- Justin Monden | G | Jr. | Has played a team-high 61 minutes for UMES after spending the previous two years at Georgia Southwestern State.
- Jaden Cooper | G | Gr. | A four-year bench contributor for Columbia, the North Carolina native has started all three games for the Hawks.
- Levi Beckwith | F | Fr. | First-year college player who's taken control of a starting spot for UMES after scoring over 1,000 career points at Heritage High School in Wake Forest, North Carolina.
- Trey Brown | G | Jr. | 6-foot-7 point guard who appeared in 22 games last season for Salt Lake CC.
Outlook
A stellar head coaching career across 16 seasons in Division II, Cleo Hill Jr. made the climb to Division I men's basketball when he was hired by Maryland Eastern Shore in June of 2024. Hill Jr. had some big shoes to fill as previous head coach Jason Crafton led the program to its best single-season winning percentage in over 50 years (18-13) before taking over at Columbus University.
Hill Jr. couldn't sustain that momentum with a 6-25 overall finish in 2024-2025, but part of that stems from the Hawks scheduling one of the toughest schedules in the country, focusing on development and fundraising for the program. Returning only a few impact players from his first season, Hill Jr. once again scheduled tough as UMES will face seven total opponents from major conferences: Georgia Tech, Georgia, Nebraska, No. 23 Creighton, Virginia, Virginia Techand Texas.
With Georgia Tech and Georgia making up two of their first three opponents, the Hawks have already faced tough competition going into Tuesday. Australian native and transfer forward Joseph Locandro has been the early standout with over 10 points per contest while hitting six of his 10 three-pointers. No one else reaches double figures, but fellow transfers Zion Obanla (7.3 PPG) and Dorion Staples (7.3) have each shown that they can be secondary options. Trey Brown is an interesting piece. A 6-foot-7 point guard, Brown played in 22 games for Salt Lake CC in 2024-2025 and averaged a team-high five rebounds per game, plus five points.
There's a chance Hill Jr. and the. Hawks play substitution madness on Tuesday as 14 of the 15 players on the UMES roster have appeared in at least two of the three games this season. Regardless, that shouldn't make a difference in a game that should give Nebraska its third victory to start out the 2025-2026 season.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.