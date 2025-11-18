How to Watch Nebraska Women's Basketball vs. Oral Roberts with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
It was a stellar weekend for Nebraska Athletics in Sioux Falls.
Coming off a 16-point comeback on the men's side, the Nebraska Women's Basketball team followed up with an impressive win of their own, shooting 60% from the field as they pulled away from Summit League contender North Dakota State 82-70.
Sophomore Amiah Hargrove was the difference maker, pouring in a team-high 17 points off the bench with a perfect 7-for-7 shooting, including a trey and seven rebounds to help NU move to 4-0 on the season. Three others joined her in double figures with star point guard Britt Prince adding 16 alongside Jessica Petrie (12) and Claire Johnson (10). Despite 17 of their own, the Huskers forced 20 Bison turnovers, including six steals and four blocked shots, as the Nebraska defense limited the supporting cast of NDSU star player Avery Koenen, who shined brightest with a game-high 26 points.
Nebraska faces a quick turnaround, returning home to Lincoln as they prepare to host their second-straight Summit League contender. Here's all you need to know as the Huskers welcome in Oral Roberts Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (4-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. Oral Roberts (2-3, 0-0 Summit League)
- When: Wednesday, November 19
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 7 p.m. CST
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Oral Roberts Scout
Head Coach
Cophie Anderson | 1st season at Oral Roberts & as HC | 2-3 (.400) at Oral Roberts & Career Record | Previous assistant at Oral Roberts and Southwestern Oklahoma State.
2024-2025 Finish
L, 76-107 to Missouri State in WBIT Opening Round.
2024-2025 Record & Awards
24-9 (12-4 Summit League, 2nd) | Summit League Sixth Woman OTY | All-Summit League: 2x First Team.
All-Time Series
Nebraska leads 8-0 (December 4, 2020, last matchup, 90-61 NU)
Key Returners
- Jalei Oglesby | G | R-Sr. | First Team All-Summit League and Sixth Woman of the Year last season after averaging 17.3 PPG and grabbing over five rebounds per contest.
- Gentry Baldwin | G | Jr. | Has slotted into a starting spot in 2025-2026 after appearing in all 33 games last season off the bench, where she shot 60% from three-point land.
- Azailah Funches | G | Soph. | A holdover from the Musick regime, the Kansas native rounds out the eight-person ORU rotation that averages more than 10 minutes a game.
Key Departures
- Taleyah Jones | G | Transfer | Followed former ORU head coach Kelsi Musick to Arkansas after leading the Golden Eagles with 18.1 PPG in an offense that finished top-10 nationally in scoring.
- Ruthie Udoumoh | G | Graduated | One of five players to average double figures (12.1 PPG) for the Golden Eagles while averaging a team-leading 8.2 RPG in her final season.
- Makyra Tramble | F | Graduated | Former Oklahoma State transfer that added 10.6 points per game as a graduate student in 2024-2025.
- Emily Robinson | G | Transfer | The second of two starters to transfer to Arkansas after the departure of Musick; averaged 10 points a game in 33 contests.
- Meghan Weinrich | G | Graduated | Recorded 6.1 PPG and 4.8 RPG in her final season of college basketball as a 33-game starter for the Golden Eagles.
- Tyla Heard | G | Transfer | Now at Oklahoma State after 32 appearances off the bench for ORU last year with 2.3 PPG and 2.4 RPG.
- Mary Carden | C | Transfer | The 6-foot-6 center saw action in 28 games as a true freshman, but transferred to Cincinnati after the coaching change.
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Anna Trusty | G | Soph. | Spent her freshman season at Arkansas-Fort Smith and now ranks second on Oral Roberts with 13 points per game through five contests.
- A'Maya Holton | F | Fr. | True freshman that's cracked the starting lineup and has poured in 10.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
- Kayten Donley | F | Fr. | The second of two freshmen in the ORU lineup, the Oklahoma native is one of three players to average more than five rebounds per game.
- Ari Gordon | G | R-Jr. | Top bench player for the Golden Eagles after transferring from Seward County CC, where she was named the KJCCC Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
- Preslee Hartsock | G | Fr. | Heralding from Norman, Oklahoma, the true freshman has averaged over 16 minutes off the bench so far this season.
Outlook
Former Oral Roberts head coach Kelsi Musick capped off an impressive three-year run with the Golden Eagles with back-to-back postseason appearances, plus a national top-20 offense in each of her three seasons before taking the University of Arkansas job last March.
What followed was a massive exodus from a team that went 24-9 and reached the opening round of the WBIT. Leading scorer and All-Summit League First Team pick Taleyah Jones followed her coach to the SEC along with her 18.1 PPG. Fellow starter and former Summit League Freshman of the Year Emilly Robinson did the same after averaging 10 points for ORU last season. Ruthie Udoumoh (12.1 PPG), Makyra Tramble (10 PPG), and Meghan Weinrich (6.1 PPG) all graduated while a duo of contributors transferred to Power Four programs to deplete what was a deep group.
Replacing Musick was first-year head coach Cophie Anderson, who attempted to keep the pieces together after serving on Musick's staff for the previous three seasons. Her biggest win was the return of redshirt senior guard Jalei Oglesby, who was named the Summit League Sixth Woman of the Year and all-conference first team. Gentry Baldwin shot over 60% from three off the bench as a sophomore and has now filled in as a starter in her junior campaign.
Instead of shopping in the transfer portal, Anderson has relied on contributions from her four-player recruiting class, as three have become big parts of this year's Golden Eagles squad. A'Maya Holton is the leader of that group, collecting 10.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Anderson's biggest transfer from former Arkansas-Fort Smith guard Anna Trusty, who's second on the team with 13 points a game.
After a pair of victories over Friends and Haskell to begin the season, Oral Roberts enters Wednesday in the midst of a three-game losing streak, with previous defeats coming against No. 22 Oklahoma State, Lindenwood, and in-state rival Tulsa. The Golden Eagles have struggled to shoot the three-ball (24.4%), but it's the defense that's been the early highlight, forcing 121 opponent turnovers compared to 96 of their own. ORU shouldn't give Nebraska as much of a challenge as NDSU did on Sunday, so expect another solid win for NU to move to 5-0.
