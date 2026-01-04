Nebraska Women's Basketball Bounces Back, Beats Purdue

LINCOLN—After back-to-back losses to top-20 opponents, the No. 20 Nebraska women's basketball team needed to bounce back.

The Huskers got just that on Sunday afternoon, topping the Purdue Boilermakers at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 78-62. NU improves to 13-2 while PU falls to 8-7.

Nebraska erupted from beyond the arc in the first half, making 9-of-12 three-pointers. The Huskers shot 57% in the first quarter and 75% in the second, but the Boilermakers got five three-pointers and nearly 50% shooting in the first half to keep the deficit from getting out of hand.

NU led 43-32 at the break.

The shooting cooled off for both teams in the second half. Purdue cut Nebraska's lead to just six points in the third quarter, but couldn't get any closer. The Huskers extended to double digits again and stayed there for most of the fourth quarter.

Nebraska shot 51.1% for the game, including 12-of-19 on three-pointers. Purdue made 44.2% of its shots, making 8-of-20 from downtown.

Husker guard Britt Prince led all scorers with 17 points. She added a team-high five rebounds to go with two assists, two steals, and a blocked shot. Starters Callin Hake (13 points) and Eliza Maupin (11 points) also scored in double figures.

501 career points for @eliza_maupin!

Amiah Hargrove returned from her one-game absence to score 13 points off the bench. She was out for the Iowa game after entering concussion protocol from late in the USC game last week.

Nebraska is back in action on Thursday against Indiana. Tip from PBA is set for 7 p.m. CST. The game will be streamed on B1G+.

Box score

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 24 Nebraska 104, Mount Marty 40 (Exhibition)

Nov. 3 Nebraska 103, Northwestern State 46

Nov. 8 Nebraska 80, Samford 46

Nov. 12 Nebraska 84, Creighton 50

Nov. 16 Nebraska 82, North Dakota State 70 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 19 Nebraska 103, Oral Roberts 58

Nov. 24 Nebraska 80, Purdue Fort Wayne 57 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 91, Virginia 82 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Dec. 3 Nebraska 92, Bradley 53

Dec. 6 Nebraska 101, Penn State 83

Dec. 9 Nebraska 87 vs. Omaha 35

Dec. 14 Nebraska 85, Illinois State 44

Dec. 21 Nebraska 87, Cal Baptist 56

Dec. 29 74 USC, Nebraska 66

Jan. 1 Iowa 86, Nebraska 76

Jan. 4 Nebraska 78, Purdue 62

Jan. 8 vs. Indiana 7 p.m. B1G+

Jan. 11 vs. UCLA 6 p.m. BTN

Jan. 15 at Michigan State 6 p.m. BTN

Jan. 21 at Wisconsin 6:30 p.m. B1G+

Jan. 24 vs. Illinois 1 p.m. BTN

Jan. 28 vs. Northwestern 7 p.m. NPM/B1G+

Feb. 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN

Feb. 4 at Michigan 6 p.m. B1G+

Feb. 7 vs. Maryland 1 p.m. BTN

Feb. 12 at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN

Feb. 16 vs. Iowa 11 a.m. FOX

Feb. 19 at Oregon 8 p.m. B1G+

Feb. 22 at Washington 2 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 vs. Rutgers B1G+

March 4-8 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis

Home games are bolded. All times central.

