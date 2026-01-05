How Tom Izzo and the Hoibergs Turned a Special Game Into a Moment to Remember

There has been a lot said about Nebraska’s 58-56 upset win over No. 9 Michigan State this past Friday.

Most of the talk has rightfully been about what actually happened on the court. Both teams were scrappy, and somehow, Nebraska found a way to land one more punch against what’s considered the most physical team in the Big Ten Conference.

Even MSU coach Tom Izzo admitted that his guys were gassed and didn’t make the plays they needed to make down the stretch. However, as is the case with Izzo, he also made some candid remarks that showed an extra layer of what Friday night’s game was all about.

Izzo and the Hoibergs absolutely love and respect each other.

Fred Hoiberg and Tom Izzo catch up prior to a 2021 showdown between Nebraska and Michigan State. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The roots run deep between the Hoiberg family and the first ballot Hall of Fame coach. The first obvious connection is that Izzo coached Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg’s son, Jack, from 2021 to 2023, but there are so many more layers to the relationship.

When Hoiberg first took on the head coaching job at Iowa State, it didn’t take long for his Cyclones to have several non-conference battles with Izzo’s Spartans. Then, Hoiberg made the jump to the NBA before coming back to the college game to coach Nebraska – all while Izzo remained at Michigan State.

The legendary Spartan coach was the gold standard of coaching college basketball when Hoiberg first got into the game, and he still is. It’s led to a mutual respect and friendship between the two that was unusually evident during Nebraska’s win over Michigan State.

“He told me after the game, ‘I’m really happy for you. I’m proud of you. I’m happy for you,’” Hoiberg said during his postgame press conference. “That’s great to hear something like that from a Hall of Famer, one of the best that’s ever done it.”

Izzo took it one step further in his own postgame press conference when he joked that he wished he was stomped on a bit when Nebraska fans rushed the court following the win. For a coach who has seen it all, Izzo was able to identify something special in Lincoln this past Friday.

He’s known Nebraska basketball to be down and out for years, including some years with Hoiberg at the helm. He acknowledged as much during his press conference.

“It wasn’t that many years ago and everybody was on his butt – he did a hell of a job,” Izzo said of Hoiberg’s efforts in turning Nebraska around. “Nebraska did a hell of a job. The crowd was the best game or biggest game in 36 years – they responded. The toughest team won.”

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg had people calling for him to be fired just a few years ago. Now Nebraska's a perfect 14-0 and pushing for a top-10 national ranking. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Izzo’s comments only picked up steam when talking about the Huskers, and in particular, the Hoibergs. His toughness comments quickly led to his adoration for one of Nebraska’s most unsung heroes – senior guard Sam Hoiberg.

“My favorite player is the only one they had back (from last year), and that’s Sam,” Izzo said. “I say Sam because I watched him get 10 rebounds the other night. It’s a joke. There’s not a kid in the Big Ten or NCAA basketball that plays harder than that kid and gets more out of him. This kid’s playing 28 minutes; he guards people, he motivates people. It’s got to be hard because the coach’s son usually takes a beating. That kid plays so damn hard, so smart, just gets his hands on everything.”

Sam played more than 31 minutes against the Spartans Friday night, but had a relatively quiet game, scoring just four points while dishing out five assists. However, all four of his points came at a crucial stretch for Nebraska. With the game tied at 50, Hoiberg weaved in for a lay-up to put the Huskers up 52-50.

Nebraska senior guard Sam Hoiberg only scored four points, but he caused fits for Michigan State all night long in NU's 58-56 win. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Moments later, with Nebraska trailing 55-52, Hoiberg knocked down two free throws to bring Nebraska within one. The rest was then history with senior forward Rienk Mast icing the game with a clutch three and NU holding on late for the 58-52 win.

“If I had to lose to somebody, losing to him is a good thing,” Izzo said of Sam Hoiberg’s late heroics in Nebraska’s win. “Fans were great. It’s just the way it was. We played one of the better teams in the Big Ten. We learned something. They’re just a better team all the way around. Fans are better. Everybody’s better.”

When asked about how much Nebraska’s improved over the past year, he pointed to all of the additions who are now making huge impacts, including Mast, the transfer of Pryce Sandfort from Iowa to Nebraska and the return of Jamarques Lawrence. Izzo said it’s a recipe that’s made Nebraska one of the most formidable teams in the country this year.

“They’re a good team. Love the environment. Big fan of Fred and his program, and somehow we’re going to grow from this,” Izzo said following the MSU loss.

Barring a rematch in either the Big Ten Conference Tournament or the NCAA Tournament, that’s the last time Hoiberg and Izzo will stand across the sideline from each other this season. The Spartans are back in action Monday at home against USC, while the Huskers hit the road to take on Ohio State on the same night.

Ultimately, Friday night’s match-up led to a special moment in the college basketball year and a special scene for two friends in a closer-than-expected coaching circle.

“He’s an easy guy to root for,” Hoiberg said of Izzo. “I know the fans may think otherwise, but he’s one of the best. For all that he has accomplished, he’s one of the most humble human beings. He’ll call you after a devastating loss. He’s a wonderful human being. I’m proud to call him a friend.”

