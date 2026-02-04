Husker Dan: Back-to-Back Losses Won't Keep Nebrasketball Down

After starting the men's basketball season 20-0, Nebraska finds itself with back-to-back losses. The Huskers lost 75-72 last week at #3 Michigan and on Sunday 78-69 to #9 Illinois.

The good news in the Illinois game was the return of two key Husker players: redshirt freshman Braden Frager and senior Rienk Mast.

Frager injured his ankle during the Washington game on Jan. 21. At the time, it seemed unlikely he’d be returning to the Husker lineup any time soon,

But there he was coming off the bench Sunday, scoring 20 points.

Mast, on the other hand, was still suffering from the effects of the flu. He wanted to play in the Michigan game but just couldn’t do it. In fact, when the Huskers returned to Lincoln that night, Mast was taken to the hospital and was treated for severe dehydration.

Mast was about 50% when he played Sunday vs. Illinois. He scored just five points, all in the final minute of play. That he was even able to play that day is a testament to his passion and character.

Nervous Time?

To any of you Husker fans who are getting nervous about the two losses, take a deep reath. Everything is going to be just fine.

Remember, going into the Michigan game last week, NU was a 10½ point dog on the road. And NU was missing two key players: Frager and Mast. Frager is a sharpshooter and Mast is the straw that stirs the Huskers’ drink.

Even with all that, NU led for most of the way and could have won it late in the game or tied it with a last-second corner jumper by Sam Hoiberg.

The question is, would a 100% Rienk Mast have made a difference in the outcome of Sunday’s game with Illinois?

My answer is absolutely. Mast averages about 12 points a game. But he does so many things to alter the outcome of basketball games than just score. Many don’t show up on a stat sheet.

With nine regular-season games to go (including a Feb. 10 matchup with Purdue), there is a lot of basketball yet to be played, The Big Ten Tournament begins March 10 at the United Center in Chicago.

The Huskers don’t play again until this Saturday when they travel to Rutgers for an 11 CST game that will be shown on BTN. The time off should give Mast time to recover.

If Nebraska can stay healthy the rest of the season, Fred Hoiberg and his team have a chance to go where no other Husker basketball team has ever gone.

